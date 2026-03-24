Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film SMASHES more records, maintains UNSTOPPABLE momentum worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film is making heads turn because of its gripping plot and impeccable performances. Know about its day 6 collection

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its impeccable and impressive Box Office run. The film is not only being lauded for its impressive story, director and acting, but also for the new benchmark it has set at domestic and global Box Office. Within a few days of the release, the film has also smashed several Box Office records and surpassed several films starring Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, Yash among other popular stars. The Ranveer Singh-led spy actioner has been successful in crossing over Rs 829.76 crore worldwide in just five days. And going by the early trends, it will easily cross Rs 800 crore globally. In India, the film has already earned Rs 620.69 crore gross and over Rs 210 crore internationally. Read on to know how much the film - which has has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing blockbusters - earned on day 6.

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned on day 6?

On day 6 too, the film remains unstoppable. The craze and interest around the film continues to get intense by the day. With 2627 shows, the film has already earned Rs 1.83 crore so far. With this India's net collection reportedly stands at Rs 520.95 crore so far. The total amount earned both domestically and internationally will be calculated by the end of the day.

How did Dhurandhar 2 perform on first Monday?

Such has been the impact of the film that by first Sunday, it emerged as among the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history. On its first Monday, the pace had dipped slightly as compared to the weekend ended, but it again picked up during the afternoon. Going by Sacnilk, by 10 PM on Monday, Dhurandhar 2 could earn Rs 65 crore net. With this, its domestic collection stood at Rs 519.12 crore.

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