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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's movie set to enter TOP 5 highest-grossing films, crosses Rs 559 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh smashes box office records, crossing 559 crore net in just six days and set to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 25, 2026 6:02 AM IST

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's movie set to enter TOP 5 highest-grossing films, crosses Rs 559 crore
Dhurandhaar 2 box office

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s latest movie, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is continuing its impressive run at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film is on track to surpass the lifetime collections of several major Hindi blockbusters in just six days.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 6

Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that Dhurandhar 2 earned about ₹40.14 crore on its sixth day, with numbers expected to rise as late-night show earnings are still being counted.

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So far, the film’s total net collection in India stands at around ₹559.26 crore, while the gross collection is approximately ₹667.12 crore. Trade experts believe the sixth-day total could go up to ₹50–60 crore, depending on occupancy in night shows.

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If this trend continues, the six-day total may reach between ₹570 crore and ₹580 crore net in India.

With these numbers, Dhurandhar 2 is set to surpass the lifetime collections of major Bollywood hits like Gadar 2 (₹525.70 crore), Pathaan (₹543.09 crore), and Animal (₹553.87 crore). This means the movie is likely to enter the list of the top five highest-grossing Hindi films very quickly. After these milestones, the next targets for the film include Stree 2, Chhaava, Jawan, and even its own first instalment.

Aiming for even bigger records

Experts believe that Dhurandhar 2 could soon surpass the lifetime earnings of its first part. If the momentum continues, it might even become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a spy action thriller. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the movie features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. The story follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who transforms into Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy operating deep inside enemy territory.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
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