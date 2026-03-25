Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 7: Can Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's spy thriller attain Rs 1000 crore mark this week?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection: Dhurandhar: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh crosses 550 crore domestically and 900 crore worldwide, breaking records in India and North America as it races toward the 1000 crore milestone.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 7: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which Aditya Dhar directed and Ranveer Singh starred in, maintained its unbroken box office success on Tuesday, March 24, when it reached domestic earnings of ₹550 crore. With its global total already past ₹900 crore, the spy action thriller is now on track to enter the ₹1000 crore club, further cementing its status as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters in recent times.

Dhuradhar 2 North America box office

According to Koimoi, Dhurandhar 2 is breaking records internationally as well. In North America, it has surpassed Animal to become the second-highest-grossing A-rated Indian film ever, with a lifetime gross of $20.65 million. The franchise continues to maintain international popularity because only Dhurandhar, its previous film, shows better performance in foreign markets. The film had opened in theatres on March 19, 2026, and quickly set new standards for Indian releases overseas. The North American market experienced a four-day opening weekend which generated $14.02 million (approximately ₹131.50 crore), showing the film's strong appeal to international viewers.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 7

Back home, the film maintained strong occupancy across multiple languages. The film made ₹6.87 crore from 7,598 shows on Day 7. This brings total India gross collections to ₹695.59 Cr and total India net to ₹582.59 Cr so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dhurandhar 2 theatre occupancy day 6

Telugu achieved 43% occupancy through 1,404 shows, which generated ₹3.10 crore in revenue. The Tamil version earned ₹1.10 crore, while Kannada achieved 48% occupancy. Malayalam shows had 34% occupancy, adding ₹15 lakh from 126 shows.

Dhurandhar 2 beats these movies

The film’s rapid rise has allowed it to surpass the lifetime collections of several all-time blockbusters. On Tuesday, it overtook Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (₹922 crore), Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (₹917 crore), and Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar (₹915 crore), as it marches toward the ₹1000 crore milestone worldwide.

Looking ahead, Dhurandhar 2 is set to take on even bigger challenges, with eyes on major high-budget releases like Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, both costing around ₹1050 crore. With its strong performance in India and abroad, the film has firmly established itself as a benchmark for action thrillers in Indian cinema.

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