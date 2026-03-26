Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film ROARS past Rs 600 crore in a week, shows no sign of slowing down

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 storms past 623 crore in just 7 days, beating major Bollywood hits and eyeing all-time box office records.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge may be slowing down slightly at the box office, but its run is still nothing short of extraordinary. Even with this dip, the film’s Wednesday performance was stronger than what most movies manage on their opening day. Starring Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller opened to massive numbers on Thursday, March 19, boosted by record-breaking paid previews. In its first four days, it delivered three ₹100+ crore days and collected an impressive ₹454 crore net in India. The momentum didn’t stop there- Monday saw only a 43% drop, bringing in another ₹65 crore, followed by ₹56 crore on Tuesday. By then, the total had already reached ₹575 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 7

On its seventh day, Wednesday, Durandhar 2 continued its strong run despite recording its lowest morning footfall so far. With steady occupancy through the day, it added ₹47.70 crore more, pushing its domestic net total to ₹623.42 crore in under a week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dhurandhar 2 recordsall-time

What’s remarkable is how quickly the film is breaking records. By Tuesday itself, it had already overtaken the lifetime collections of several major hits like Gadar 2, Pathaan, and Animal. On Wednesday, it crossed the ₹600 crore mark within hours and even went past the total earnings of Chhaava. It is now on track to surpass Stree 2 almost immediately.

Dhuradhar vs Dhurandhar 2

Once it crosses that mark, the only Bollywood film ahead of it in India will be its own predecessor, Dhurandhar, which had set a huge benchmark with ₹895 crore domestically.

The sequel features a strong ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, and is directed by Aditya Dhar. Released on March 19, the film is already being seen as a potential record-breaker on a global scale as well. The first installment had earned ₹1300 crore worldwide, and early trends suggest the sequel could go even further — with some even predicting it might challenge the record held by Dangal.

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