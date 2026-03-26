Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film sees mid-week DROP, still stands STRONG; earns Rs 631 crore

Dhurandhar 2 sees a sharp drop in shows in week 2 but still crosses 750 crore in India, continuing its strong run despite a slowdown at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has completed its first week in theatres and has now entered its second week with a noticeable drop in shows across the country. On Wednesday, the film was running in over 20,000 shows, but by Day 8, that number fell sharply to around 4,400- a reduction of nearly 78%.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 8

On its eighth day, the film earned about ₹8.40 crore in early estimates. With this, its total India gross collection has reached around ₹754 crore, while the net collection stands at approximately ₹631 crore so far. The overall occupancy on Day 8 was around 16–17%, which is lower than the previous days. However, these are still early numbers and may change once the full-day figures are updated after night shows.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Stree 2, Chhaava

Even with the slowdown, the film continues to break records. Based on current estimates, Dhurandhar 2 has already gone past the lifetime domestic collections of Stree 2 and Chhaava. It is now closing in on the India gross total of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which stands at around ₹760 crore.

The film had a very strong opening week. It released on March 19 and earned ₹43 crore from paid previews itself. On Day 1, it collected ₹102.55 crore. Day 2 showed a small drop when earnings reached ₹80.72 crore but the total earnings increased again during the weekend. The movie earned ₹113 crore on Saturday and reached ₹114.85 crore on Sunday because more than 80% of theaters showed peak occupancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The film maintained its performance throughout the weekdays by generating ₹65 crore on Monday and ₹56.60 crore on Tuesday and ₹47.70 crore on Wednesday even though foot traffic continued to diminish.

The drop in show count on Day 8 suggests the usual slowdown that films see after their first week. However, with the weekend approaching, the film is expected to pick up pace again and continue its strong run at the box office.

About Dhurandhar 2

Aditya Dhar is the writer, director, and co-producer of Dhurandhar 2. Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi all play major parts in the movie.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more