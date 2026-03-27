Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's movie earns Rs 674 crore, BEATS Stree 2 and Chhaava

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 8: Ranveer Singh's film sees a sharp drop in shows but still earns 49.70 crore, crossing 805 crore in India and surpassing Stree 2 while nearing Jawan.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has completed its first week at the box office and continues to perform strongly, even as it enters its second week. On Day 8, however, the number of shows across India dropped sharply. The film went from over 20,000 shows on Wednesday to just around 4,400 on Thursday- a steep 78% reduction. Despite this, it still managed to earn ₹49.70 crore on its eighth day, showing that audience interest remains solid.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 8

So far, the film’s total India gross collection stands at ₹805.32 crore, while the India net collection has reached ₹674.17 crore. These numbers make it one of the biggest performers in recent times.

Delhi theatre occupancy

The film continues to attract audiences in Delhi through its evening performances. The premium cinemas experience full capacity as their multiple screenings reach complete sellout before showtime. The elevated ticket costs at these upscale theaters demonstrate their exceptional demand for entry.

The film also got a boost from the Ram Navami holiday in many regions. Morning shows on Thursday recorded around 25% occupancy, which is considered a good number for a weekday, and collections picked up as the day progressed.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Stree 2 and Chhaava

With its current performance, Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed the lifetime India collections of Stree 2 and Chhaava. It is now closing in on Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, which remains one of the top-grossing films in India.

The film had a powerful start when it released on March 19. The movie generated ₹43 crore from its paid previews which was followed by a substantial opening day earnings of ₹102.55 crore. Day 2 collections experienced a minor decline but the movie reached ₹100 crore on both Saturday and Sunday because of high occupancy rates during that time.

Overall, even with fewer shows in its second week, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is holding steady and looks set for a long run at the box office.

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