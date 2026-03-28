Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s film makes lowest single day earning; still crosses Rs 700 crore

Dhurandhar 2 has become one of the fastest films to enter the Rs 1000 crore club. It also became the first Indian film to gross over Rs 100 crore in a single day. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Dhurandhar 2 has maintained its strong hold at the box office. Even on the second Friday i.e. the 9th day, there was no major decline in the film's earnings. According to reports, the film has collected Rs 41 crore so far. The film has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark at the box office in India. This is considered a big achievement for any film, especially when a week has passed since its release.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Ranveer Singh's film has performed well not only in India but also overseas. The film has collected Rs 1,088 crore worldwide in its first week. This includes ₹814 crore from India and Rs 274 crore from the overseas market. The film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema. The film also created a new record by crossing the 1000 crore mark in a short time.

Dhurandhar 2 day-wise collection

The pace of the film's earnings continued every day and the beginning of the film was very exciting. In the first four days itself, it had earned Rs 761 crore. However, the pace of the film hasn't slowed down. It earned Rs 64 crore on Monday, Rs 58 crore on Tuesday, Rs 49 crore on Wednesday and Rs 53 crore on Thursday. These figures show that the film is getting continuous support from the audience and its hold is strong in the weekdays as well.

All about Dhurandhar: Story and cast

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to the 2025 hit film. The story of the film is based in Karachi's Lyari area, showing a character's connection to the underworld and his past. The film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The strong storyline and a huge star cast make the film even more appealing.

Dhurandhar 2 records

With the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, many new records have been created. The film has become one of the fastest films to enter the Rs 1000 crore club. It also became the first Indian film to gross over Rs 100 crore in a single day. According to the makers, the film has performed well in both the opening weekend and weekdays. With the continuous good response, it is clear that this film can create new records at the box office in the coming days as well.

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