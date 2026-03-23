Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s film continues its thunderous run; BEATS Allu Arjun-Shah Rukh Khan’s films

The way Dhurandhar 2 is getting a positive response from every section of the audience, it is expected that it can create more big records in the coming time. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is doing exceptionally well at the box office. Ranveer Singh is playing the lead role in the film, and his performance has been appreciated by the audience. The spy action thriller, which debuted with a paid preview on March 18, started creating records in terms of earnings from the first day. The pace at which the film earned in the first three days surprised the film industry and trade analysts. Within 72 hours of its release, the film surpassed many big films and became one of the biggest opening films of the year.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

On the fourth day of its release, there was no decline in the earnings of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. According to early reports, the film collected around Rs. 114.25 crore on its fourth day. Earlier, the film had earned Rs 43 crore in paid previews. It earned Rs 102.55 crore on the first day, Rs 80.72 crore on the second day and Rs 113 crore on the third day. With this, the total collection of the film in four days has reached Rs 454.12 crore. This figure is a big record in itself, as it has become the first film to earn so much money so fast.

Dhurandhar 2 become first film to earn the fastest 450 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has created history by crossing the Rs 450 crore mark in just four days. No Indian film has done this before. Looking at the fast earnings of the film, it is clear that its craze among the audience is increasing continuously. The strong story, action sequences and strong performances by the actors have made it special. The positive word of mouth that the film is getting is also a big contribution to its success.

Dhurandhar 2 opening weekend record: Beats Pushpa 2 and Jawaan

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has also created new history in terms of opening weekend. The film has collected Rs 454.12 crore in its four-day run, making it the highest opening weekend collection for an Indian film. It has also left behind big films like Pushpa 2 and Jawaan. While the opening weekend collection of Pushpa 2 was Rs 291 crore, Jawaan earned Rs 286.16 crore. Apart from this, the records of films like Pathan, Animal and KGF Chapter 2 have also been left behind.

It is said that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will keep a strong hold on the box office in the coming days. The way the film is getting a positive response from every section of the audience, it is expected that it can create more big records in the coming time.

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