Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film sets new RECORD, crosses Rs 200 crore in UP and Delhi circuit

Dhurandhar 2 collection: The Revenge creates history in the Delhi/UP circuit by crossing 205 crore net, becoming the first Hindi film to enter the 200 crore club in the region.

Dhurandhar 2, which Aditya Dhar directed, has found ongoing success at Indian box offices while establishing various records. The Ranveer Singh film has shown outstanding performance throughout important areas, especially in Karnataka and the Delhi/UP circuit.

Dhurandhar 2 achieves historic milestone in Karnataka

The film achieved a historic achievement in Karnataka when it became the first Bollywood production to achieve ₹100 crore in box office revenue. The product has demonstrated its best performance in the Delhi/UP area. The film has now earned around ₹205 crore net in this region alone, making it the first Hindi film ever to enter the ₹200 crore club there. The film achieved this success because it remains in theatres where audiences continue to watch it.

The Dhurandhar 2 release shows a significant rise when compared to the original 2025 release of Dhurandhar. The movie generated total net revenue of ₹172 crore during its theatrical run in Delhi and UP. The sequel has exceeded that amount by approximately ₹33 crore within 25 days in the same area.

Dhurandhar 2 has achieved box office success, which makes it the most successful Indian film in domestic box office revenue. The movie has outperformed major blockbusters such as Stree 2, Pushpa 2: The Rise, and Pathaan.

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge began with a massive Rs. 674.17 crore opening week, outperforming luminaries like as SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and Atlee's Jawan. The enthusiasm carried over into the second week, with the film grossing Rs. 263.65 crore, thanks to viral trends and family-friendly cuts that prompted repeat viewings.

On day 11, the film had received a single-day total of Rs. 68.10 crore on March 29, surpassing the whole lifetime earnings of the original 2025 Dhurandhar, which had taken three months to reach.

By the third week, the film has become the first Hindi production to reach the Rs. 1,000 crore India net milestone, adding Rs. 110.60 crore to its tally.

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