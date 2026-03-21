Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller set to BREAK records, expected to earn Rs 2000 crore worldwide

According to trade experts, Dhurandhar 2 is not competing with films like RRR, Baahubali, or Pushpa. Instead, it is competing with the records set by its own prequel. Read on to know more.

Ranveer Singh's' Dhurandhar: The Revenge 'has taken the box office by storm on the first day of its release. The film made over Rs 100 crore on its opening day. The massive audience turnout and strong advance bookings on the occasion of Gudi Padwa made it one of the biggest openers of Indian cinema. Trade experts Taran Adarsh and Ramesh Bala told India Today (Aaj Tak) that the film's earnings figures are fantastic. According to Taran Adarsh, the response to Dhurandhar 2 is very rare in today's time. This is a Phenomenon. The first day's earnings were like a box office tsunami. The advanced previews were also historic. At the same time, Ramesh Bala proved this with data. According to him, around Rs 182 crore was earned worldwide, and around Rs 130 crore in India. It earned Rs 44 crore from previews alone.

What is the reason for Dhurandhar 2’s success?

The big reason for the film Dhurandhar 2’s success is the strong foundation of the first part. According to trade experts, the first part became the foundation. The second part is roasting its fruits. From Ranveer Singh to Sajay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, everything was perfect. Aditya Dhar's story and content is brilliant, and the numbers further validate it. Dhurandhar did wonders not only in India, but also in the UK and Australia. People liked the first part of the film very much.

How much will Dhurandhar 2 make on day 3?

Ramesh Bala predicted that the film's third-day collection could reach Rs 350-400 crore. However, the delay in certification and regional release had little impact. Adarsh said that the real competition of the film is not from any other blockbuster but from the legacy of Dhurandhar himself. This film is not competing with films like RRR, Baahubali, or Pushpa. It is competing with its own film's record.

Dhurandhar 2 to earn Rs 2000 crore worldwide?

The audience's enthusiasm towards Dhurandhar 2 and the growing word-of-mouth effect are giving this film continuous momentum. The ticket prices range from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500, yet people are coming to the hall. If the film is good, it can continue to earn under any circumstances. Trade experts believe that the film may earn Rs 2000 crores to Rs 2500 crore.

Many other big releases had to be postponed due to the film's roaring success. Ramesh Bala said, Ustad Bhagat Singh also scored good numbers, but compared to Dhurandhar, it is not a blockbuster.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more