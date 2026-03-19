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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection: Ranveer Singh-starrer BREAKS several records, earns Rs 44 crore in paid previews

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, breaks past records and generates a lot of talk before its theatrical debut, earning 44 crore in paid previews.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 19, 2026 9:42 AM IST

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection: Ranveer Singh-starrer BREAKS several records, earns Rs 44 crore in paid previews

Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview Box Office Collection: The December 2025 release of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar became a major success, which continues to attract fans who anticipate its upcoming sequel. The second part now presents itself as Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film started its official launch through paid preview shows that began on March 18 2026 and the audience reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Even though the film faced a few delays and some shows were cancelled, it opened to packed theatres across India on Wednesday evening. The scale of release itself was huge—around 9,000 shows across 6,000 screens—making it the biggest paid preview rollout for any Indian film so far.

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Tickets weren’t cheap either, with the average price crossing ₹400, but that didn’t slow things down. Many shows were already sold out days in advance.

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Big numbers from previews

As per Sacnilk, the film earned around ₹44 crore (net) in India just from its paid previews on March 18. In terms of gross collection, the number stands at about ₹52.71 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 breaks multiple records

With this, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has set a new record for the highest preview collection in Indian cinema. It has gone past the previous Bollywood record held by Stree 2 and also beaten the pan-India record set by OG, starring Pawan Kalyan.

It has also done better than the first Dhurandhar, which had opened at ₹28 crore on its first day.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features a strong cast including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The film releases worldwide on March 19, 2026. After such a strong start, all eyes are now on its opening day performance. The first film had earned over ₹13 billion globally and is still running in theatres even months after its release.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
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