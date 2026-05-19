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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection: Ranveer Singh's sequel FAILED to break one record of original film? What is it?

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 61: Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun's blockbuster has earned Rs 1,798 crore worldwide, but the sequel failed to beat the 70-day theatrical run record of Dhurandhar.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 19, 2026 8:01 AM IST
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has crossed over two months at the box office. While the Aditya Dhar-directed spy drama is still managing to stay afloat, its run is clearly slowing down. The film is now earning almost entirely from Hindi shows, with collections in other languages almost negligible. Many Hindi shows are also on the verge of being pulled out.

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Dhurandhar 2 could not break THIS record of Dhurandhar

Interestingly, Dhurandhar 2 has fallen short of its predecessor in one unusual department- theatre runtime. The original Dhurandhar had a strong run of 70 days in cinemas, but the sequel looks set to end its theatrical journey around the 60-day mark.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 57: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller maintains IMPRESSIVE hold despite late-stage slowdown

According to Sacnilk, the film was playing in just 436 shows on its 60th day, which dropped further to 301 shows on Day 61. Earnings have also taken a big hit. By 7 pm on the 61st day, the movie had collected only around Rs 1 million. The drop in footfalls is quite evident now.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 56: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller remains UNSTOPPABLE

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Despite the late slowdown, Dhurandhar 2 has been a massive commercial success overall. It has shattered several box office records and emerged as one of the most profitable sequels of the year. The film has collected a huge Rs 1,146.08 crore net in India so far. Adding its overseas business of Rs 426.67 crore, the worldwide gross now stands at Rs 1,798.19 crore.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar, which had collected Rs 840.2 crore net in India, Rs 299.50 crore overseas, and Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide. The new film continues the story of Hamza Ali Mazari, once again played by Ranveer Singh, with Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and others in key supporting roles. While it may not beat the first film’s longevity record, Dhurandhar 2 has delivered a strong box office performance and cemented its place as a big 2026 success.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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