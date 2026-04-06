Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller remains UNSTOPPABLE; SMASHES TOP 5 records

Dhurandhar 2 has created history at the box office. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in India. The film has broken multiple records at box office. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has created history at the box office. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in India. With this, it became the first Hindi film to do so. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller released on March 19 and has been performing consistently well at the box office. Dhurandhar 2 has set a new record on day 18 of its release. According to reports, its collection in India has crossed Rs 1, 011.86 crore. The total gross collection of the film in India has reached Rs 1,209.98 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Even in the third week, the film's earnings remain strong, which shows its popularity. The special thing is that even without any big festival, the film's earnings did not decline, which makes it even more special. Dhurandhar 2 has now joined the select list of films from India that have made it to the 1000 crore club. Earlier, Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have joined this club. However, this is the first film in the Hindi language to cross this figure alone, which is a big achievement in itself.

Dhurandhar 2 box office records

Dhurandhar 2 had a great start. In the first week itself, it earned about Rs 690 crore in India, while its worldwide collection crossed Rs 1605.74 crore. During this time, the film also made many records, like crossing 300, 400, 500, and 600 crore figures, the fastest.

If we talk about big records, then the film had touched the Rs 500 crore mark in just 6 days. Moreover, it also became the first Indian film to gross Rs 850 and Rs 900 crore in a single language. The tremendous enthusiasm of the audience and the success of the first part got this film a big opening, and now this film is setting new standards at the box office.

All about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. Ranveer Singh played the role of an Indian spy who is sent to Pakistan's Lyari area. The story revolves around Hamza, who is living a mysterious life in enemy country and reveals exclusive information to India.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more