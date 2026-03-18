Dhurandhar 2 Box Office day 1 advance booking: Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s film BREAKS records, becomes 4th highest pre-sales for Bollywood

Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2 is set to release in theatres tomorrow, March 19, 2026. There is a lot of excitement among fans about the film.

Only a few hours are left for the release of the film Dhurandhar 2. Its paid previews are starting from this evening, while the full release of the film will be tomorrow. There is already a lot of buzz around this film. Seeing this tremendous craze, the makers decided to do a paid preview, which is proving to be very successful so far. Initial figures suggest that this move is going to further strengthen the film's earnings. Now the biggest question is how the performance of the film is on the first day advance booking.

Dhurandhar ‘s record-breaking number of shows

Dhurandhar 2 is getting a wide release in India. So far, about 19,400 shows have been fixed, which is a big record in itself. It is one of the biggest films in the history of Indian cinema. If the duration of the film had been a little less, the number of shows could have gone beyond 20,000. The theatre owners have reduced the number of shows of other films to give more space to this film. This clearly shows how much confidence and enthusiasm there is in the industry about the film.

Dhurandhar 2 advance bookings

Due to the paid preview, the advance booking of the first day has been affected a bit, as many people have already bought the tickets for the preview. However, the film is getting mixed responses. More than 7.21 lakh tickets (excluding block seats) have been sold for the first day across the country. This is a huge figure and shows that there is a lot of curiosity among the audience for the film. It is believed that as the time of release approaches, this number can increase even more.

Dhurandhar 2 earnings and records

The film collected Rs 30.5 crore on the first day of its release. With this, it has become the fourth-highest opening day advance booking for a Bollywood film. It has left behind Stree 2. Now it can also cross Pathan and Animal soon. However, the record of Jawan is at the top right now, which seems a little difficult to break. Overall, the film is all set to make a big splash at the box office.

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