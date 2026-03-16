Dhurandhar 2 Box Office prediction: Amid advance booking frenzy, Ranveer Singh-starrer likely to open at Rs 35-40 crore?

Dhurandhar 2 has already sold 6.20 lakh seats for Rs 31.10 crore in the Hindi language, despite some paid preview performances in Mumbai charging as much as Rs 3100. This does not include the 356 Dolby Cine seats that were sold for Rs 2.72 lakh.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Prediction: After more than 100 days since the release of Dhurandhar, a film is finally arriving that is expected to take a strong opening at the box office. That film is its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The situation over the past few months has been quite slow for theatres, with very few films managing to open well. Apart from Border 2, no movie has really taken even a decent start at the box office.

However, the buzz around this big project directed by Aditya Dhar has been huge. The strong anticipation can clearly be seen in the advance bookings. Even though the film is still a couple of days away from release, ticket sales have been extremely fast. In fact, some theatres are already facing capacity issues. Interestingly, even cinemas in smaller towns and areas outside major metro cities are preparing for the film’s special 5 PM release on Wednesday evening.

Dhurandhar 2 eyeing for Rs 35-40 crore opening?

Right now, the film- starring Ranveer Singh is almost certain to open at around ₹35 crore. By the time it releases, more than five lakh tickets are expected to be sold in advance. This is considered a very rare number for pre-release sales, especially because the bookings are only for the evening window between 5 PM and 11:55 PM. Normally, films start their first shows much earlier in the day, around 9 AM.

Another interesting factor is that the movie has a runtime of nearly four hours, yet many night shows are already getting filled quickly. There is even a chance that the opening day collection could touch ₹40 crore. Much will depend on spot bookings, as only a limited number of seats are still available in theatres.

Dhurandhar 2 paid previews on March 18

Nine days ago, the much awaited trailer release and advance bookings for the paid screenings of Dhurandhar 2 were launched. As of right now, 6.86 lakh tickets have been sold for the paid previews that will take place this Wednesday night, March 18. A total of Rs 32.36 crore was received from the pre-sales. The total rises to Rs 37.31 crore when the block booking of about Rs 5 crore is included.

Dhurandhar 2 has already sold 6.20 lakh seats for Rs 31.10 crore in the Hindi language, despite some paid preview performances in Mumbai charging as much as Rs 3100. This does not include the 356 Dolby Cine seats that were sold for Rs 2.72 lakh. The IMAX format does not provide any paid previews. Dhurandhar 2 has also sold 33473 Telugu tickets for Rs 64.94 lakh, 28283 Tamil tickets for Rs 45.86 lakh, 1393 Kannada seats for Rs 6.03 lakh, and 2644 Malayalam tickets for Rs 5.99 lakh.

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