Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Prediction Day 7: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's spy thriller RACES towards Rs 1000 crore, remains unstoppable midweek

Made on a budget of about 280 crore (including production and marketing), Dhurandhar 2 has already earned more than three times its cost in just one week, firmly securing its status as a blockbuster.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 7 Prediction: Dhurandhar: The Revenge is continuing its strong run at the box office. On Day 7 (Wednesday), early estimates suggest the film earned around ₹2.02 crore in India, according to Sacnilk, holding steady due to positive word-of-mouth and consistent audience turnout. After a week in theatres, the film’s total India net collection is expected to be between ₹590 crore and ₹600 crore, with the gross collection likely reaching ₹690 crore to ₹710 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

The movie has already crossed the Hindi box office record of Baahubali 2, which had a total of ₹511 crore. It is now being called the fastest Hindi film to cross ₹500 crore net in India and is quickly nearing the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide within just its first week.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

Internationally, it has also made waves. In North America, it became the first Indian film to earn over $1 million on its first Monday. Back in India, Day 6 morning shows saw around 30% occupancy despite being a weekday—another sign of strong audience interest. With a global gross already touching ₹919 crore before completing seven days, the film is being described as “unstoppable” by trade analysts.

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Dhurandhar 2 budget

Made on a budget of about ₹280 crore (including production and marketing), the film has already earned more than three times its cost in just one week, firmly securing its status as a blockbuster.

The movie has also broken other box office records, including becoming one of the quickest Hindi movies to earn more than ₹500 crore in India. Strong collections in North America and other important areas demonstrate its widespread appeal, and its performance abroad has been especially noteworthy.

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