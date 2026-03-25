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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Prediction Day 7: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's spy thriller RACES towards Rs 1000 crore, remains unstoppable midweek

Made on a budget of about 280 crore (including production and marketing), Dhurandhar 2 has already earned more than three times its cost in just one week, firmly securing its status as a blockbuster.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 25, 2026 9:39 AM IST

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Prediction Day 7: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's spy thriller RACES towards Rs 1000 crore, remains unstoppable midweek
Dhurandhar 2 box office

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 7 Prediction: Dhurandhar: The Revenge is continuing its strong run at the box office. On Day 7 (Wednesday), early estimates suggest the film earned around ₹2.02 crore in India, according to Sacnilk, holding steady due to positive word-of-mouth and consistent audience turnout. After a week in theatres, the film’s total India net collection is expected to be between ₹590 crore and ₹600 crore, with the gross collection likely reaching ₹690 crore to ₹710 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

The movie has already crossed the Hindi box office record of Baahubali 2, which had a total of ₹511 crore. It is now being called the fastest Hindi film to cross ₹500 crore net in India and is quickly nearing the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide within just its first week.

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Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

Internationally, it has also made waves. In North America, it became the first Indian film to earn over $1 million on its first Monday. Back in India, Day 6 morning shows saw around 30% occupancy despite being a weekday—another sign of strong audience interest. With a global gross already touching ₹919 crore before completing seven days, the film is being described as “unstoppable” by trade analysts.

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Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller continues historic run; crosses Rs 800 BEATS Baahubali 2

Dhurandhar 2 budget

Made on a budget of about ₹280 crore (including production and marketing), the film has already earned more than three times its cost in just one week, firmly securing its status as a blockbuster.

The movie has also broken other box office records, including becoming one of the quickest Hindi movies to earn more than ₹500 crore in India. Strong collections in North America and other important areas demonstrate its widespread appeal, and its performance abroad has been especially noteworthy.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
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