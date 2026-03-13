Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Prediction: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller set for massive Rs 100 crore opening; will it beat its prequel’s record?

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is set to make a massive opening at the box office on March 19. According to reports, the film will break many records with its earnings.

There is a lot of excitement among the audience about Dhurandhar 2. The film is set to be released in cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026. The release date has been kept on the occasion of Eid and Gudi Padwa, due to which the film is expected to get a large audience. The film is a sequel to the superhit Dhurandhar, which had already made a stunning collection at the box office, making a business of around Rs 1300 crore worldwide. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali. The story revolves around an Indian spy who stays in Pakistan and works on a secret mission. Ever since the trailer of the film was released, there has been a lot of buzz on social media, and the advance booking figures also show the same enthusiasm.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction

According to the trade analysts, the film can make a big record at the box office on the first day. Initial estimates suggest that the film could earn between Rs 90 and Rs 100 crore on its first day in India. At the same time, its worldwide opening is expected to reach about Rs 200 crore. If this happens, it can even surpass the opening record of its first part, Dhurandhar, which earned around Rs 28 crore in India and around Rs 33 crore globally on the first day of its release.

All about Dhurandhar 2: Cast and Release

This film is going to be released very soon. According to the report, it will be shown on more than 5000 screens worldwide. The demand for the paid preview show to be held on March 18 is also said to be very high. The film has already earned around a million through advance bookings in North America, which is clear that there is tremendous interest in the film among the audience abroad as well.

Another highlight of the film is its star cast. Apart from Ranveer and Sara, the film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The spy thriller will be released in Hindi as well as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Given the strong advance bookings, the success of the first part and the huge star cast, it is expected that the film could be among the biggest openings in Bollywood.

