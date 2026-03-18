Dhurandhar 2 early review goes VIRAL: Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer HAILED for action and music, Aditya Dhar lauded for 'mind-blowing' direction

Even before its release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been getting a lot of attention. It is already being called one of the most awaited Bollywood films of 2026, and expectations are quite high.

Dhurandhar 2 First Review: The wait is almost over for fans of Dhurandhar. After nearly three months, the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is finally set to release in theatres in just a few hours. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the first film was a massive blockbuster. Because of its huge success, there has been a lot of excitement around the second part, with fans eagerly waiting to see what happens next.

Even before its release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been getting a lot of attention. It is already being called one of the most awaited Bollywood films of 2026, and expectations are quite high.

Dhurandhar 2 release

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, and the buzz around it has only grown stronger. A big reason for this is an early review that went viral on social media, sparking discussions and curiosity among audiences.

Dhurandhar 2 early review

Giving 4.5 stars to Dhurandhar 2, the reviewer called the film 'complete entertainment' and wrote, "Even though the film runs close to 4 hours, it never feels boring. The story keeps you engaged all the time. The screenplay is outstanding, and the direction is mind-blowing. Action lovers are going to enjoy the super intense and violent action sequences. Music, background score, album and tracks - everything hits hard and elevates the film. No doubt about it, Dhurandhar 2 is complete entertainment."

#Dhurandhar2 -First REVIEW ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 The first half (around 2 hours 10 minutes) is absolutely zabardast. From the very beginning the film grabs your attention and never lets go. Ranveer Singh is in complete BEAST MODE throughout the film. His screen presence and intensity are… pic.twitter.com/kbhD6hg1Wi — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) March 13, 2026

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become one of the most talked-about films lately, especially after it avoided a direct clash at the box office with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash. Since Toxic has now been pushed to a June release, the sequel has a clear advantage and is expected to enjoy a smoother and uninterrupted run in theatres.

The second film has been produced with greater resources than its first movie. The first sequel had a limited release in India, but this one has a full movie release and is going to screen all over India.

The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film will reach a broader audience because of this distribution which will help it connect with viewers throughout the nation and increase its total audience count.

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