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Dhurandhar 2 ending EXPLAINED: There's BIGGER Dhurandhar than Ranveer Singh's Hamza? Climax of Aditya Dhar's film will BLOW your mind

Fans are eagerly awaiting the finale of Dhurandhar: The Revenge as Ranveer Singh's Hamza encounters lethal obstacles in Pakistan, reunites with his family in Punjab, and goes through rigorous spying training. Here's what the climax says.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 19, 2026 12:37 PM IST

Dhurandhar 2 ending EXPLAINED: There's BIGGER Dhurandhar than Ranveer Singh's Hamza? Climax of Aditya Dhar's film will BLOW your mind

Dhurandhar 2 Ending Explained: Dhurandhar: The Revenge has finally hit theatres, ending months of speculation and fan theories about what the sequel would reveal and whether a third part is planned. With the film now released, audiences can see how the story of Ranveer Singh’s Hamza, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, concludes.

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Dhurandhar 2 ending explained

In the climax, Hamza travels to Muridke to confront Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal). With the help of Baloch fighters, he dismantles a LeT camp but is soon captured and tortured by Pakistani forces when they discover he is an Indian agent. R Madhavan’s character, Ajay Sanyal, manages to secure his release by pressuring a senior Pakistani Army officer. At this point, it is revealed that Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi), a senior Pakistani politician, has secretly been an Indian agent for nearly 45 years. Jamali helps Hamza return safely to India, saving him from certain death.

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What will be Hamza's next move?

Hamza then reunites with Sanyal and eventually returns to his village in Punjab, where he sees his family. However, the ending is left open, leaving audiences uncertain whether he will stay with his family or return to his life as a spy.

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Will there be a third part of Dhurandhar?

The film also includes two post-credit scenes. The first shows a montage of Jaskirat’s training after being rescued by Sanyal and his team, highlighting his mastery of combat, espionage, and poisons. The second, a short scene with General Shahnawaz (Raj Zutshi) losing his temper in front of his men, is more of a lighthearted addition and doesn’t advance the story. Contrary to some fan theories, neither post-credit scene hints at a part 3.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandor in major roles. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for a strong box-office opening, receiving praise from critics and fans alike.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
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