Dhurandhar 2 EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Uppal aka Omar Haider makes SHOCKING revelation about torture scene with Ranveer Singh, 'It was all real'

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal, continues its blockbuster run, nearing Rs 900 crore in India. Aditya Uppal shares behind-the-scenes details of his intense scenes with Ranveer Singh, while the film's action and performances keep audiences hooked.

Dhurandhar 2, which was released on March 19, stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal and is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film has become popular with viewers because it received positive reviews, and its intense action scenes have been praised. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Aditya Uppal aka Dhurandhar's Omar Haider opened up about various aspects of his role and the experience working with actors like Sanjay Dutt and Ranveer Singh.

Was Ranveer's torture scene real?

In particular, when asked about the torture scene with Ranveer, Aditya Uppal said, "That was a real scene. When I went inside the set, Aditya Dhar sir's scripts are very detailed. Sab kuch likha hota hai. So you don't need to bother."

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He continued, "But meri lines bohot simple thi ki tune 'alam ko to asani se marne diya, but main tujhe itni asan maut nahi dunga Hamza', so it was a simple line and I thought isko aise kar lenge. So when I entered the scene, it was a very different situation. Us waqt he (Ranveer) was like tied up, bloodbath hua pada hai proper and I was already hitting him and also he was given shocks. And uske ander unhone bola ki sticks to tujhe marna hai. Main to dara hua tha ki lag na jaye galti se bhi. So I was literally hitting him and there was our action director who was telling ki kitna marna hai kaha marna hai. Ranveer told me ki bhai ap mujhe maaro, hold me here, hit me there, main trained hota hu 15-20 minute."

Aditya Uppal said that every day, Ranveer used to get trained at the gym to get the scene right. He said, "So when they all gave me that confidence, maine uss scene ko proper tarike se kiya. Khub maara, gaali galoch bhi tha kafi usme. Whatever lines I was saying, Aditya sir told me to just be in the moment. And this is my moment you know ki Omar ko Hamza mil gaya toh main usko kuch nahi chora. There some shots which was cut and that's for good. I didn't know mere andar itna gussa bhada hai. So I got into the character and was actually hitting Ranveer."

With such intense performances and behind-the-scenes dedication, Dhurandhar 2 continues to maintain its momentum at the box office, drawing audiences to theatres.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is continuing its incredible run at the box office, showing no signs of slowing down. The film has been performing exceptionally well, and it’s now just a step away from reaching the Rs 900 crore net mark in India.

According to early estimates from a trade website, the movie’s total earnings have reached around Rs 899.94 crore by Day 13, putting it very close to the Rs 900 crore milestone.

Even on its second Tuesday, the film managed to earn Rs 27.75 crore, slightly higher than Monday’s Rs 25.30 crore. This shows that audiences are still turning out in strong numbers, nearly two weeks after its release.

Like most major releases, the film experienced a gradual dip after its explosive opening weekend. It started with huge collections, crossing Rs 100 crore over the first three days, and then settled into a steady pace throughout the week. Despite this, the film continues to hold strong, proving its lasting appeal among viewers.

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