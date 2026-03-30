Dhurandhar 2 EXCLUSIVE: Danish Iqbal aka Bade Sahab REVEALS how he stays strong under pressure, says even depression can't BEAT his spirit

Danish Iqbal opens up about his role in Dhurandhar 2, his intense 7 8 hour makeup routine, fitness secrets, and how he stays strong even in the face of depression.

Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) has finally revealed Bade Sahab's identity. Actor Danish Iqbal, who plays the role, has grabbed a lot of attention with his performance alongside Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. Ever since his character was unveiled, Danish has been opening up more about himself. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Life, he shared an interesting detail about his fitness routine; that he regularly follows a habit that helps him stay in shape.

How Danish Iqbal stay fit?

Danish Iqbal said, "Cricket is a popular game in India... children love to play it in the streets. I am a huge cricket fan. I play it whenever I get a chance. I walk a lot. I also try to go to the gym whenever I can. Staying fit is a requirement of our profession. Otherwise, you'd just lie down comfortably like a senior officer... But I'd rather lie down like him, but I'd definitely prefer to watch movies while lying down."

Can't even depression shake Danish Iqbal?

Danish Iqbal has been getting a lot of attention lately for his strong personality and what he’s been saying in interviews. Fans are impressed by his confidence and the way he carries himself, with many feeling that he handles stress and pressure really well.

Also Read Shatrughan Sinha calls Aditya Dhar a role model, defends Dhurandhar amid propaganda claims

Right now, he’s in the news because of Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2. While speaking to Bollywood Life, Danish talked openly about his role and how much work went into it. He said that getting ready for his character wasn’t easy and often took around 7–8 hours of makeup each day.

Danish Iqbal gets emotional over...

Danish Iqbal spoke openly about the success of Dhurandhar 2. Danish Iqbal stated, "Despite my negative character, people are liking it. This is a huge thing for me. When I was playing this character, I had no idea it would receive so much love. All I can say is that the hard work of the Dhurandhar 2 team has finally paid off."

With this statement, Danish Iqbal has won everyone's hearts. Since the release of Dhurandhar 2, Danish Iqbal's reels have been going viral on social media.

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