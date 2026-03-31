Dhurandhar 2 EXCLUSIVE: Danish Pandor aka Uzair Baloch REVEALS why Ranveer Singh-starrer is drawing huge footfall, calls it 'GLOBAL WIN for India'

Dhurandhar 2 EXCLUSIVE: Danish Pandor opens up on the film's 1000 crore box office success, repeat audience craze, and global recognition for Ranveer Singh's blockbuster.

Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan’s film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become a huge Box Office hit and is winning over audiences the world over. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. Its indelible impact can be gauged by how much love the film has been getting. The film crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide within seven days of its release. Following the massive success of Dhurandhar 2, Uzair Baloch, who plays Danish Pandor in the film, is extremely happy. In an exclsuive interaction with BollywoodLife.com, he shared that he feels excited and emotional seeing the film do so well at the Box Office.

What did Danish Pandor say about Dhurandhar 2's success?

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Danish Pandor said, "It feels great to see the film's earnings. This is huge for us because people aren't watching it just once. 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' is being watched again and again. People are valuing the film. Many people tell me, I've seen this film twice... I've seen this film thrice. We're going to see it for the fourth time. It feels good when someone says something like this."

Talking about Ranveer Singh 's film Dhurandhar, Danish Pandor said, "It's exciting to see the earnings. The best thing here is that you're representing India. Your work is being appreciated globally. The President of Finland is talking about our film. There was an interview with him saying that he saw the film and liked it. What could be better than that people in India and abroad are watching the film and appreciating it. Along with collections, representation is very important. This is bringing glory to India. Just like 'Hidden Dragon, Talking Tiger' was for China and 'Parasite' was a big film for South Korea."

Danish expresses gratitude to fans

Danish Pandor further said, "When people watch the film, they can't pay attention for long in the theatre. However, Aditya sir made everyone sit for a long time. The film is being compared to Avengers. People have watched it with all their heart. People aren't even going to get popcorn at the interval. Everyone wants to know what's going to happen next. This is why Dhurandhar is being compared to such big films."

More about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is divided into many chapters, continues Hamza Ali Mazari's story after he kills Rehman Dakait. It depicts the steps he took to ascend to the position of king of Lyari. In addition, it provides the spectator with the backdrop of how Jaskirat Singh, an ambitious young Punjabi lad, rose to become Hamza Ali Mazari, one of India's best covert operatives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The film is supported by the actors' outstanding performances in addition to Aditya Dhar's scripting and directing. Every actor in the film, including Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Gaurav Gera, is receiving praise for their performances, not just Ranveer Singh. Yami Gautam's role in the movie is evidence that even brief appearances are winning praise.

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