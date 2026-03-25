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Dhurandhar 2 EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's co-star Hirav Mehta REVEALS his thoughts on killing Sanjay Dutt’s character: 'Felt people would hate me'

Dhurandhar 2 Exclusive: Hirav Mehta talks about filming the shocking SP Aslam killing scene in Dhurandhar 2, revealing why he feared backlash but is now receiving love from audiences.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 25, 2026 2:47 PM IST

Dhurandhar 2 EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's co-star Hirav Mehta REVEALS his thoughts on killing Sanjay Dutt’s character: 'Felt people would hate me'

Actor Hirav Mehta is winning audience praise for his role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, especially for a key scene where his character kills SP Aslam, played by Sanjay Dutt. The public reaction to his work exceeded his initial fears of receiving backlash from Sanjay Dutt fans.

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What did Hirav Mehta say about his role in Dhurandhar 2?

Sharing his experience exclusively with Bollywood Life, Hirav said, "When I got to know my character would be killing Sanju Baba aka SP Aslam, I thought people would hate me. But actually uska ulta ho raha hai. People are literally loving it and I tell you why, because SP Aslam was a hated character in the movie. Sanju Baba is zordaar. I have massive respect for him. But his character in the movie was negative. So when my character killed his character, so people were loving that fact."

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Hirav on shooting the SP Aslam killing scene

Hirav also opened up about working with Aditya Dhar, praising his calm and positive approach on set. He shared that the director always had a smile and never lost his cool during shoots, creating a comfortable environment for the cast and crew.

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Talking about the intense SP Aslam killing sequence, Hirav revealed how it was filmed across locations. He said, "The entire bomb blast and driving scene was shot at Chandigarh. Highways jo the woh thode thode block kiye huye the production house ne. So there we got a proper place where you can drive, do your acting, or shoot properly. It wasn't like the highways were completely blocked, like traffic ko jaane de rahe the for a while, and then they were being stopped for a while so that the shooting can be done; so that the traffic doesn't queue up there. So few scenes were shot in Chandigarh and a few others, like my close-up shots, were shot in Mumbai's Film City in Goregaon."

Hirav praises Rakesh Bedi's performance

Hirav also lauds Rakesh Bedi's performance in the movie. Calling him a legend, Hirav says, "What a guy he is. His aura in real life is the same as his aura in the movie- very awesome. And let me tell you, pure film mein, people only laughed when his dialogues came."

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

The film, which Aditya Dhar directed and Ranveer Singh starred in, has maintained its position as the top box office success since its initial release. The Indian and international markets have contributed to Dhurandhar 2's success, which now approaches the ₹1000 crore global milestone because of positive audience feedback and strong box office attendance.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Hirav Mehta Hirav Mehta Character In Dhurandhar Hirav Mehta In Dhurandhar 2 Sanjay Dutt