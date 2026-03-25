Dhurandhar 2 EXCLUSIVE: Sudhir Yaduvanshi HAILS Shashwat Sachdev, says he didn't know he was singing for Ranveer Singh-starrer

Sudhir Yadhuvanshi continues to win hearts with his outstanding vocals in Dhurandhar The Revenge and Dhurandhar music. Read on to know what he has to say about Shashwat Sachdev.

Singer Sudhir Yaduvanshi is clearly on a roll right now. Following the massive success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, the viewers haven't just been lauding Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar and the rest of the cast, but they are also hailing its music. Sudhir Yaduvanshi became an internet sensation when he sung the title track of Dhurandhar. At the recently held music launch of Dhurandhar 2, Sudhir had performed the popular song Aari Aari in its most bare form. He neither wanted background score nor production layers. His vocals were enough to leave an impact on the viewers. In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, the singer spoke about the impact of the film, Shashwat Sachdev, and more. Read on.

What did Sudhir Yaduvanshi say about films' music?

If Sudhir Yaduvanshi could garner massive popularity for the title track of Dhurandhar and Aari Aari from Dhurandhar 2, it was clearly because of the opportunity that Shashwat Sachdev offered him. This is precisely why he can't stop thanking Shashwat. " Har ek din mei kahani hoti hai, har ek kaam mei kahani hoti hai isi liye bada shoutout banta hai Shashwat Sachdev sir ke liye jinhone dono movies ka pura music create kiya hai." Sudhir also said Shashwat deserves all the applause because he created not just the film's music, but also its background score which was used in action and romantic sequences.

Also Read Dhurandhar 2 actor Udaybir Sandhu LOST 15kg for Pinda role? His extreme transformation journey will SHOCK you

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudhir Yaduvanshi (@sudhiryaduvanshimusic)

What was Sudhir Yaduvanshi's first meeting with Shashwat Sachdev like?

Sudhir Yaduvanshi didn't know anything about the film's title track when he was approached by Shashwat Sachdev. For the unversed, the film had featured Ranveer Singh. In the interview he mentioned, "Jab unhone bulaya tha mujhe bilkul idea nahi tha ki mera song Dhurandhar ke title track ke liye use hoga. Uss din mujhe daanta bhi tha. Mujhe yeh bhi bataya gaya tha ki song kaafi powerful aur usko folklore ki tarah nahi gana". Sudhir also recalled making a few mistakes while recording the song for which he was even reprimanded. "Kuch galat kiya tha uss samay toh mujhe daant bhi padi thi. Mujhe fir bola gaya ki tagda gaana hai. Firse jab maine gaya toh unko accha laga. Gaana record karne ke teen mahine baad mujhe pata laga ki yeh Dhurandhar ka title track hoga."

Ranveer Singh impressed with Sudhir?

During the music launch of Dhurandhar 2 which was held ahead of the film's release, Ranveer Singh lauded Sudhir on stage. He said, “What a voice you have.” Meanwhile the film, continues to smash Box Office records. According to trade website Sacnilk, the sequel has grossed Rs 919 crore worldwide. It has also been successful in climbing the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, and surpassed Kantara Chapter 1's Rs 852.36 crore.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more