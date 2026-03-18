Dhurandhar 2 hype PEAKS: VIRAL review of Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer isn't by a fan, but THIS celeb

Director Ram Gopal Varma heaps praise on Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, describing movie as "Sholay x 100" and a "new cinematic order," as advance bookings and fan excitement soar ahead of its release.

The much-anticipated film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun, is only one day away from its premiere. The box office is on fire because of the absurd advance booking numbers. Yami Gautam is anticipated to make a brief appearance in the Aditya Dhar-directed film. Director Ram Gopal Varma, who has been praising Dhurandhar for a while, disclosed in a post ahead of the official release that he saw the second installment on Tuesday night. He continued to laud Aditya and the entire crew, referring to it as the "birth of a new cinematic order." He even encouraged directors like Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg to see the movie on its first day.

Aditya Dhar's film would make Hindi masterpieces like "Sholay and Mughal-e-Azam look like TV serials," according to RGV, who is renowned for making audacious claims, in his praise post.

What did Ram Gopal Verma say about Dhurandhar 2?

Sharing his review on X (previously Twitter), the Satya director wrote, “After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far starting from MUGHAL E AZAM. onwards look like TV SERIALS."

He further continued, “This is the BIRTH of a NEW CINEMATIC ORDER and the ruthless extinction of everything that that ever existed http://before.in the previous WORLD of CINEMA . The very spelling of the word DIRECTOR will start from @adityadharfilms name , and it will be prudent and wise for even STEVEN SPIELBERG and CHRISTOPHER NOLAN to drop everything they are doing, and catch #Dhurandhar2 FIRST DAY FiRST SHOW."

After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026

Fans are excited for Dhurandhar 2

Excited internet users were observed filling the comments section shortly after he posted his evaluation. One user wrote, “#Dhurandhar2 Hype is unreal now." Another user commented, “What could be a better review for Dhurandhar 2 when the master himself has said regarding its craft. Cannot wait to watch Dhurandhar 2." Others were seen dropping fire emojis.

In 2025, Ranveer's movie Dhurandhar made box office history. The entire group gave outstanding performances, and the audience went crazy. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is anticipated to have a huge opening day due to the intense anticipation.

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