Dhurandhar 2 in CRISIS mode? Know why Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer has faced MAJOR setback

Dhurandhar 2's box office collection has been impacted due to this unexpected move. Does this mean, the film's revenue will take a hit?

Dhurandhar 2 has finally hit theatres. And the response from the viewers has been extremely positive. Those who have watched the film are busy lauding it for almost everything that has been shown in the films. Soothing and foot-tapping numbers, gripping narrative, impeccable performances, and flawless action sequences. Early viewers have also been praising Aditya Dhar for his handling the story and its complexities in the most convincing manner. So yes, don't be surprised if the cinema halls continue to witness massive footfall, and social media buzzes with appreciation. If viewers' love and support continue, Dhurandhar 2 will be successful in surpassing several records.

How will Dhurandhar 2’s Box Office collection be impacted?

If Box Office Worldwide report is anything to go by, more than 20,000 tickets for Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun's Dhurandhar 2 were cancelled on the paid preview day. Massive cancellations hit India’s biggest multiplex networks which made exhibitors to quickly change upcoming shows. A report has hinted at over 20,000 tickets getting cancelled across PVR INOX and Cinepolis on the paid preview day. Southern states too faced a similar fate. Telugu and Tamil versions of Dhurandhar 2 shows were also cancelled. Reason? Late change in programming. On March 18, 15,000 and 5,000 tickets were cancelled at PVR INOX and Cinepolis. This happened in national chains. Since every ticket of Dhurandhar 2 costs RS 500, the count of 20,000 cancellations is a huge concern.

Why did Aditya Dhar apaologise?

Amid massive setback and confusion over show cancellations and delays, director Aditya Dhar addressed audiences today by putting an official statement. This was related to the release of Dhurandhar 2. Aditya took to X to share his thoughts. He posted, "To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us – it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language."

"Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning," Aditya added.

"If the dubbed version you have tickets for is not currently playing at your cinema, you will have an option for a refund or to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead. We truly apologise for the inconvenience. Your love for this film means the world to us, and we cannot wait to share it with you. Team Jio Studios and B62 Studios," the director concluded.

In South India, the theatres have now started the process of refunding tickets for the audience who booked the tickets for paid preview shows of Dhurandhar 2.

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