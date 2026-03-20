Dhurandhar 2: Inside photos of Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Sara Arjun from screening go viral

Reviews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge are overwhelmingly positive due to its excellent acting, direction, and cinematography. The film premiered in cinemas on March 19, with star-studded screenings in Mumbai to celebrate its excellent box office performance.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been winning hearts with the positive reviews it has been getting from the viewers and critics alike. The film had officially hit theatres on March 19, and a day ahead, its paid previews were held. From direction to cinematography and impeccable performances of the stars - every aspect of the film has been a hit with the viewers. And the happiness of the film doing well at the Box Office was clear when the team - Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam and Rakesh Bedi arrived in style for Mumbai screening.

A special screening was earlier held on Wednesday night night in the presence of Arjun Rampal. Another exclusive screening saw the presence of several popular names from the film industry.

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Yami Gautam accompanied by Sara Arjun and...

Aditya Dhar and Sara Arjun were with Yami Gautam. Their joint attendance attracted notice, particularly in light of the positive reviews for the movie.

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Arjun Rampal arrives in style

Also, Arjun Rampal appeared and greeted the photographers upon his arrival.

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Ayesha Khan, Preity Zinta, among others attended

Ayesha Khan, who appeared in the first installment's song Shararat, was also seen at the event.

Celina Jaitly and Preity Zinta were among the celebs who attended a special screening of Dhurandhar 2 in Mumbai last night. The two later shared their opinions about the film on their Instagram accounts.

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About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2, which was directed by Aditya Dhar, debuted in theatres on March 19. Paid previews started on March 18.

Alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh plays the major role in the movie.

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