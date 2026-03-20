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Dhurandhar 2: Pakistan’s former PM Nawaz Sharif appears in Aditya Dhar's film? VIRAL scene leaves fans confused

Dhurandhar: The Revenge sparks buzz as a viral scene featuring Nawaz Sharif confuses fans, later revealed to be played by an actor.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 20, 2026 6:02 AM IST

Dhurandhar 2: Pakistan’s former PM Nawaz Sharif appears in Aditya Dhar's film? VIRAL scene leaves fans confused

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has created a huge buzz ever since its release, dominating the box office and overshadowing other films. The film, which Aditya Dhar directed, has received positive reviews because of its large-scale production, its effective storytelling and its strong acting performance. The actors who perform in this film, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun, have been winning applause for their roles.

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Who is Nawaz Sharif seen in the film 'Dhurandar The Revenge'?

The film shows Akshaye Khanna, who has brief screen time, according to some viewers. One particular scene has caught everyone’s attention and sparked confusion online. Viral stills show Hamza sitting with former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and even celebrating his political victory.

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This led many viewers to wonder whether Nawaz Sharif himself appeared in the film. However, that is not the case. The character of Nawaz Sharif is actually played by actor Masood Amrohi. His performance is so convincing that many people mistook him for a real-life politician.

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Why should the movie 'Dhurandar The Revenge' be watched?

The film's authentic feel results from Aditya Dhar's extensive research work, which he conducted to achieve his detailed execution of the project. Beyond this, the film is packed with intense and bold characters, some of which reflect sensitive real-world themes.

The filmmaker demonstrates confidence in handling risky elements, which resulted in enhanced appeal for the movie. The combination of powerful acting and captivating plot and high production standards makes Dhurandhar The Revenge essential viewing for fans of the film. For the full experience and to uncover all its twists, audiences will have to watch it on the big screen.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Ending Dhurandhar 2 Nawaz Sharif Dhurandhar 2 Review Jaskirat Singh Rangi