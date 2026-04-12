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Dhurandhar 2 lands in legal TROUBLE: Rajiv Rai sues makers of Aditya Dhar's film for using Tirchi Topiwale song, calls them 'thieves'

Rajiv Rai has sued the makers of Dhurandhar 2 over the alleged unauthorised use of the song Tirchi Topiwale, demanding its removal, compensation, and a public apology.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 12, 2026 12:45 PM IST

Dhurandhar 2 lands in legal TROUBLE: Rajiv Rai sues makers of Aditya Dhar's film for using Tirchi Topiwale song, calls them 'thieves'

Filmmaker Rajiv Rai, through his production company Trimurti Films, has sued the makers of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, claiming that they unlawfully utilised the song Tirchi Topiwale from his film Tridev. According to reports, he referred to Lokesh Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and T-Series as "thieves" and claimed that their actions are harming Tridev's legacy and goodwill, which cannot be easily transferred to another movie.

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Rajiv Rai asks for apology and compensation

Rajiv Rai said that he was surprised to see the song in theatres as he had no idea it was used in Dhurandhar 2. Rajiv told DNA that he wants the music taken out of Dhurandhar 2, as well as compensation for damages and a public apology for utilising the song without permission.

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What did Rajiv Rai say about Tirchi Topiwale song used in Dhurandhar 2?

He added, "This is a theft. Yeh poori chori ban jaati hai. Aur aap isko dusri picture mein dalte hai alter kar ke, toh woh double chori hai. This is a theft in my eyes. When these people go to court, they will say that we did not steal. You go to court because there is a crime. I have to prove that this is a theft and this is a crime. The court has to give a verdict whether I am right or wrong."

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Rajiv described the occurrence as "not a healthy trend," adding that "it is like cancer" that would continue to spread if it is not halted. He expressed his complete confidence that the court will give justice. He said that because the issue has severely impacted his mental health and left him upset and disturbed, he will keep proving his case in court.

Rajiv calls the act 'unforgivable'

Rai emphasised that his main demand is the song's removal from Dhurandhar 2, clarifying that those who believe the problem is just about money are mistaken. He went on to say that he would keep pursuing the issue if it was not taken down. In closing, he declared that the act was "unforgivable" and that he would not pardon it.

Rajiv also asked Dhurandhar 2's producers, "Kis hadh tak leke ja rahe hai?" as they didn't write or record the song.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Rajiv Rai Sues Aditya Dhar Tirchi Topiwale Song Tirchi Topiwale Song Controversy