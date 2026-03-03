Dhurandhar 2 makers POSTPONE trailer release of Ranveer Singh-starrer due to THIS reason

The Dhurandhar 2 trailer release, starring Ranveer Singh, has been postponed, which was reportedly set for March 3, 2026. Read on to know why the makers changed their mind.

Dhurandhar 2 trailer release postponed: According to reports, the much-anticipated trailer for Dhurandhar The Revenge was scheduled to be unveiled on March 3, 2026, during the Holi festival. However, a source, cited by the Free Press Journal, says that the Chandra Grahan on Tuesday is the reason for the postponement of the trailer release. The grahan is said to begin at 3:20 pm and terminate at 6:47 pm.

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer release postponed?

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Reports of Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s trailer release on March 3 weren’t mere rumours. The makers genuinely planned to unveil it that day. But they were later informed that March 3 witnesses a Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse), which is considered inauspicious for new beginnings. The inauspicious period is said to be from 9:39 am to 6:46 pm. Trailers are usually launched around noon, and this timing falls within the window. Hence, the team decided to postpone the trailer release.”

Dhurandhar 2 trailer new release date

The portal had previously stated that the creators intended to launch the trailer on March 5 at a major event in Mumbai. However, the plan was then altered, and they chose to release the teaser digitally without any kind of celebration. According to reports, the Dhurandhar 2 trailer will be released online on March 5 or 6. However, the precise date of the trailer's release has not yet been disclosed.

The release date of Dhurandhar 2 is set for March 19, 2026. Moviegoers are excitedly anticipating the movie's trailer and soundtrack, which will be released in a few days.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic

Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 will face battle at the box office. A few days ago, the teaser for the Yash-starring film was released, which did not receive good response. Toxic's trailer has not yet been released, although it is said to be available on March 8. Let's wait and see which movie takes first place at the box office.

