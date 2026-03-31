Dhurandhar 2: Nabil Gabol opens up on Rakesh Bedi's Jameel Jamali plot twist linking him with Dawood Ibrahim, 'Main kabhi nahi mila'

Nabil Gabol, who many believe served as the model for Rakesh Bedi's character Jameel Jamali, has gained popularity when the movie depicted Jamali as an Indian agent administering a slow poison to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who is said to be residing in Karachi, Pakistan.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, continues to dominate the box office in addition to winning over hearts. But Rakesh Bedi's character from the movie Jameel Jamali has caused problems for a politician on the other side of the border. Nabil Gabol, who many believe served as the model for Rakesh Bedi's character Jameel Jamali, has gained popularity when the movie depicted Jamali as an Indian agent administering a slow poison to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who is said to be residing in Karachi, Pakistan.

What did Nabil Gabol say about Dawood?

Speaking in an interview, Gabol said: "Main kabhi unse nahi mila hu, na muje pata hai ki wo Karachi mei rehte hai," he said. He said that Dawood's home is only 200 metres from his, based on what has been reported in the media. He went on to refer to the movie as "BJP's election advertisement campaign."

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

In the meantime, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its record-breaking run at the box office, surpassing both the global total of Rs 1,307.35 crore earned by its predecessor Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, 2025, and the nine-year record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

The popularity of the movie has also been greatly aided by the international market. Dhurandhar 2's total worldwide gross increased to Rs 350 crore on Day 12 with an additional Rs 8 crore. The picture has maintained its momentum globally thanks to its great performance in international markets, particularly in North America, the Middle East, and Australia.

The movie has set records in the Hindi belt as well. It has surpassed Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rise's Hindi box office receipts of Rs 812.14 crore, demonstrating the movie's strong grip in North Indian markets and its widespread appeal.

More about Dhurandhar 2

In other countries, the movie has likewise changed history. Dhurandhar 2 broke Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's nine-year record as the highest-grossing Indian movie in North America. In less than ten days, the movie reached $22 million, establishing a new standard for Indian releases in the United States and Canada.

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