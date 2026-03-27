EXCLUSIVE: Neither Hamza nor Jameel Jamali, Aari Aari singer Sudhir Yaduvanshi names THIS person as 'real dhurandhar'

Dhurandhar 2 EXCLUSIVE: Singer Sudhir Yaduvanshi calls Aditya Dhar the real "Dhurandhar" as the Ranveer Singh starrer crosses 1067 crore worldwide and continues its record-breaking run.

The songs from Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) are everywhere right now. One track in particular, Aari Aari, has been trending for over a month and continues to be a fan favourite. The song's popularity has brought singer Sudhir Yaduvanshi into the public eye. He has been actively promoting Dhurandhar 2 and engaging with fans.

Also Read Stree 2, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 create HISTORY with 3 consecutive Rs 500 crore hits

Now Aari Aari singer Sudhir Yaduvanshi has shared his thoughts on who he believes is the real Dhurandhar, adding more buzz.

Sudhir Yaduvanshi reveals who is the real Dhurandhar

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Sudhir Yaduvanshi said, "People are calling Jameel Jamali the real Dhurandhar. In my opinion, the real Dhurandhar is Aditya Dhar, who came up with the idea of ​​making this film. Aditya Dhar has put a lot of effort into making this film."

Sudhir Yaduvanshi recently credited director Aditya Dhar for the success of Dhurandhar 2, saying it’s his vision that has made the film such a big hit at the box office. His statement has grabbed a lot of attention and added to the ongoing buzz around the film.

Ever since Dhurandhar 2 released, fans have been extremely excited and vocal about their opinions. Many are calling Jameel Jamali the real “Dhurandhar,” with his character clearly striking a chord with the audience.

In fact, his impact has been so strong that some viewers feel he has overshadowed Hamza, who was earlier seen as the central figure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudhir Yaduvanshi (@sudhiryaduvanshimusic)

When Sudhir Yadavvanshi met Ranveer Singh

Fans are also praising R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. Speaking about Ranveer Singh, Sudhir Yadav said, "I met him at the music launch. I sang Aari Aari with him three times. It was fun to match his energy. Ranveer Singh is a wonderful person. We both had a blast on stage."

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

There’s also a lot of chatter on social media drawing comparisons between the film’s storyline and Om Shanti Om. Some users are even claiming that Ranveer Singh’s character in Dhurandhar 2 feels like a kind of revenge arc, similar to what Arjun Rampal’s character did to Deepika Padukone in that film. These comparisons have only added to the online buzz. Meanwhile, the film is also doing massive business at the box office. Dhurandhar 2 has now crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide, with total earnings reaching around ₹1067.24 crore.

Even more impressive is that the film has achieved this despite being banned in several Gulf countries. Still, it continues to perform strongly across other markets, proving to be a huge global hit.

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