Dhurandhar 2 North America Box Office collection: Can Ranveer Singh's film BEAT Jawan to enter top 5 opening weekends?

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, is already breaking advance booking records. The spy action sequel is targeting a top-five opening weekend of Indian cinema in North America amid massive global buzz.

Dhurandhar 2 North America Box Office collection: In India and beyond, advance reservations for Dhurandhar: The Revenge are booming. The Bollywood film starring Ranveer Singh has already achieved the greatest premiere pre-sales. The current goal of the spy action thriller sequel is to rank in the top five opening weekends in North America. In Canada, advance reservations have not yet started. Venky Box Office's most recent report states that Dhurandhar 2 has $1.95 million in advance reservations for its first weekend in the United States. Given that the teaser received overwhelmingly positive reviews, the patterns are astounding. Not to mention, Aditya Dhar's 2025 release was a huge hit, so the anticipation for the sequel is growing.

Can Dhurandhar 2 beat Jawan?

With $9.49 million in revenue, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan had the biggest opening weekend in North America. It exceeded the records set by Pathaan, which brought in $7.49 million.

Dhurandhar 2 targets top 5 NA opening of Indian cinema

Dhurandhar 2 hopes to rank among the top five Indian film launch weekends in North America. Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD takes top place, grossing $11.2 million in its debut weekend. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and RRR are among the contenders. The list includes only one Bollywood film, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Ranveer Singh's film needs make more than $9.49 million to beat Jawan and finish among the top five Indian films in North America's opening weekend. In the process, the spy action thriller will outperform Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan ($7.49 million).

