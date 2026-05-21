Dhurandhar 2 OTT release India: When can you watch Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's BLOCKBUSTER on Netflix?

The films revolve around the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari. He is asked to go to Lyari in Pakistan to dismantle a terror unit.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release India: When can you watch it on Netflix?

The Dhurandhar craze isn't slowing down anytime soon. Fans of the action-packed entertainer are in for another exciting treat. Reason? Both Netflix and JioHotstar made a big announcement on Wednesday. The streaming giants revealed that the much-awaited Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha versions will start streaming from tomorrow on their platforms. Interestingly, the original version of Dhurandhar is already available on Netflix and has been grabbing plenty of attention from viewers.

Netflix wows viewers

Netflix brings Dhurandhar (Raw and Undekha) to audiences across the globe. A true theatrical blockbuster, Dhurandhar has been making headlines for its compelling characters, gripping storyline, and a soundtrack that connects with the viewers. So clearly, it has created a larger-than-life experience on the big screen. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film enjoyed huge footfall and built strong word-of-mouth. This helped in cementing its place as one of the most talked-about releases of the year. Now, Dhurandhar is set to once again ready to give audiences a chance to relive the spectacle - this time with even more edge and intensity. Along with Hindi, the film will be available in Tamil and Telugu. Dhurandhar (Raw and Undekha) drops on Netflix on May 22, exclusively for the fans, offering an unfiltered look into the phenomenon that captured audiences everywhere.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar had hit theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 19 this year. The film features Ranveer Singh as the protagonist, and Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in key roles. The first film collected Rs 1307 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. But Dhurandhar 2 was even a bigger hit as it earned over Rs 1363 crore.

The films revolves around the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari. He is asked to go to Lyari in Pakistan to dismantle a terror unit. He infiltrates a Baloch gang, gets married to the daughter of a Lyari politician and becomes a part of the society there to do this.

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