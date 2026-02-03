Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: Not Netflix, sequel to Ranveer Singh's spy drama to stream on THIS platform?

The makers of Dhurandhar 2 are making some significant backstage adjustments before the film's premiere. The change in the movie's music label from Saregama to T-Series, which was mostly overlooked at the time, was one of the first subtle adjustments.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: Dhurandhar has become one of the most popular movies which has been released during the last few years. The film established a strong connection with its audience through its exciting storyline and outstanding acting performances and its successful box office results. The film reached critical acclaim after director Aditya Dhar created his movie which later became a favorite among viewers. The team now directs its attention toward developing Dhurandhar 2 which also carries the title Dhurandhar The Revenge. The upcoming sequel will deliver increased stakes together with heightened dramatic conflict and more extensive cinematic experiences.

The movie has generated a lot of excitement among spectators who are keen to see how the narrative ends on the big screen because it is the last installment in the trilogy.

TRENDING NOW

Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser

Fans are getting more excited as the makers of Dhurandhar finally released the teaser for its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, following the film's stellar box office performance. The teaser sets the tone for what's to come by providing a brief glimpse into a world that is darker and more dramatic. The film's high-stakes struggle is hinted at when Ranveer Singh reappears in a ferocious and powerful persona, wreaking havoc on Lyari's streets.

Changes to expect in Dhurandhar 2

The film's broader distribution schedule is a significant difference this time. Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, whereas Dhurandhar was exclusively available in Hindi. The film was written and directed by Aditya Dhar, and it was produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Lokesh Dhar, and Aditya Dhar. R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal made up a powerful ensemble cast in the first part.

The makers of Dhurandhar 2 are making some significant backstage adjustments before the film's premiere. The change in the movie's music label from Saregama to T-Series, which was mostly overlooked at the time, was one of the first subtle adjustments. The arrangements for the movie's digital release have now revealed in yet another significant modification.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Where to watch?

For those who don't know, Dhurandhar just made its Netflix debut. However, Jio Hotstar has paid a significant sum to get the sequel's OTT streaming rights in all languages. When the team unveiled the dramatic Dhurandhar 2 first-look poster, this upgrade was formally confirmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Additionally, the Star Group owns the movie's satellite rights. Following its theatrical run, the Telugu version of the film will air on Star Maa, while the Hindi version will debut on Star Gold.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more