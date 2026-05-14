Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When and Where to watch Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film online?

Dhurandhar 2's strong hold even after nearly two months is quite remarkable, especially with new releases hitting screens regularly. As it nears the end of its theatrical run, all eyes are now on whether Dhurandhar 2 can cross the prestigious Rs 1,800 crore worldwide mark before wrapping up in cinemas.

Dhurandhar 2 Collection

Dhuandhar 2 OTT Release Date: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 has completed an impressive 56 days at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film continues to show steady business even in its late stages. Meanwhile, the movie is also gearing up for its digital release.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT: When and Where to watch?

According to reports, Dhurandhar 2 will begin streaming internationally on Netflix starting today, May 14, 2026. Indian audiences, however, will have to wait a bit longer as the film is slated to drop on JioHotstar later. On the theatrical front, the Ranveer Singh starrer added another Rs 0.37 crore on its 56th day (Wednesday), taking its worldwide gross past Rs 1,796 crore.

Dhurandhar2 box office collection

Sacnilk data shows the film collected Rs 0.37 crore from 739 shows on Wednesday, which is about 7.5 per cent lower than Tuesday’s Rs 0.40 crore. This takes its India gross to Rs 1,369.42 crore and India net to Rs 1,144.21 crore so far. Overseas, it earned Rs 0.03 crore on Day 56, pushing the international total to Rs 426.65 crore and the global gross to Rs 1,796.07 crore.

OTT version to have extended 'Raw & Undekha' cut?

What’s interesting is that the OTT version is expected to include an extended “Raw & Undekha” cut with roughly three minutes of additional footage that was removed from the theatrical release in India. This could give fans something fresh to look forward to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The film’s strong hold even after nearly two months is quite remarkable, especially with new releases hitting screens regularly. As it nears the end of its theatrical run, all eyes are now on whether Dhurandhar 2 can cross the prestigious Rs 1,800 crore worldwide mark before wrapping up in cinemas.

With solid word-of-mouth and Ranveer’s mass appeal working in its favour, the big-budget spy drama has turned out to be one of the major success stories of 2026.

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