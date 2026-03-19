Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When is Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s spy-thriller streaming on digital platforms?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has created a tremendous buzz with its release. The film is breaking records at the box office with its earnings. After its theatrical release, audiences are now waiting for it to arrive on OTT. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: The film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been in the news ever since its release. Fans are gushing about the film on social media. Director Aditya Dhar has presented the film in a great way, seeing which fans are still not able to get out of its story and scenes. The film was released on 19 March 2026, and its story is so exciting that the audience stays glued to their seats throughout the film.

When is Dhurandhar 2 streaming on OTT?

After the theatrical release of the film, people are now waiting for it to come on OTT. According to reports, the digital rights of the film have been bought by JioHotstar for around Rs 150 crore. However, no official release date has been announced as of yet. According to reports, it is believed that this film can come on OTT after running for 45 to 60 days in the theater, which means it can be viewed online until the second week of June 2026 or later.

What is the length of Dhurandhar 2?

The length of Dhurandhar 2 is said to be about four hours, but despite this, the audience does not feel bored at any point. There are new twists and turns in the story that keep the audience intrigued. The film begins with the story of a son's revenge and shows many emotional and exciting twists till the end. In every scene, something new is seen, with which the audience remains completely connected.

All about Dhurandhar 2: Story and cast

Ranveer Singh is playing the lead role in the film, and his performance is being highly appreciated. Actors like Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor have also done a great job with him. Yami Gautam also makes a special appearance in the film. All the actors have done an excellent job in portraying their characters.

The film is getting a good response from the audience. Some people found it a little less than the first part, but most viewers have described it as brilliant and entertaining. Every small detail, music, and every part of the story have been very well connected in the film.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar: The Revenge had created a tremendous atmosphere before its release, and now it seems to be heading towards a record-breaking start at the box office. The film has created a new history. From the preview shows held on Wednesday evening, the film collected around Rs 43 crore nett in India, setting a strong base for the first day's earnings. According to trade reports, this film can become the first such film of Hindi cinema, which can cross Rs 100 crore net on the first day.

According to reports, the film is running in more than 8,900 shows on the first day and has collected more than Rs 32 crore so far. The theatre occupancy has been around 28 per cent. Overall, the film's gross collection has reached more than Rs 50 crore, while the net collection is close to Rs 75 crore.

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