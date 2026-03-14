Dhurandhar 2: Pakistani viewers’ VIRAL video from Lyari sends BOLD message to Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar

Dhurandhar 2: Ahead of the release of Aditya Dhar's much-awaited film, know what reaction Dhurandhar received in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar 2: There is no denying the fact that the buzz around Dhurandhar 2 is increasing by the day. With the release of the film just a few days away, the viewers are excited to know what the sequel will offer. But it is also important to remember that the excitement around Dhurandhar 2 is mainly due to the massive success of the first film. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar - which saw Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles - was lauded for multiple reasons. It won hearts of the critics and fans alike. Whether it was the film's gripping story or the impeccable performances, the film managed to keep the viewer invested. Since the first film left such an indelible impact, it is natural for viewers' expectations from the sequel to be high.

Was Dhurandhar banned in Gulf countries?

The movie - which is directed by Aditya Dhar and features Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna - may have witnessed massive Box Office results in India. But it was also banned in Pakistan and several Gulf countries. Nonetheless, its release on OTT led to discussions and debates across the border. Viewers in Pakistan had a lot to share about the depiction of their nation and also the cinematic portrayal of popular locations such as Lyari in Karachi. Dhurandhar started streaming on Netflix on January 30 and within days, it emerged as the top film on Netflix Pakistan. For the unversed, Dhurandhar revolves around Ranveer Singh who essays the role of an Indian spy on a mission in Pakistan. This had drawn mixed reactions from Pakistani viewers. Several netizens were quick to slam Bollywood for using Pakistan as the main theme for its thrillers. Others weren't convinced with the accuracy of the locations and cultural references depicted in the film.

What does viral video from Pakistan depict?

In a video that had gone viral on social media after the release of Dhurandhar, people who stay in Lyari had reacted to how it was portrayed in the film. While some invited Dhurandhar cast to see Lyari in reality, others wondered why the locals weren't consulted. One person said, “India walon ne film bana li hai, humse to puchte," adding, "Hum unko dikhaate Lyari ki galiyaan. Rehman Dakait ka bhi bataate.” Another added, “Lyari aisa nahi hai jaisa filmon meei dikhate ho.”

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 will release in theatres on March 19, 2026. Ahead of the theatrical release, special paid preview shows have been planned for the evening of March 18.

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