Dhurandhar 2: PM Modi's 2014 winning speech scene GRABS eyeballs, fans already declare Ranveer Singh-starrer 'BLOCKBUSTER'

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already creating buzz, even before its full release, thanks to a scene that features Narendra Modi’s 2014 victory speech. In one of the scenes, Modi’s speech after the 2014 Lok Sabha win is shown playing on a TV screen within the film. It’s a brief moment, but it has caught the attention of viewers during the paid preview shows. Many people watching early screenings have taken to social media to talk about it, making it one of the most discussed parts of the film so far.
Early reactions look positive
Apart from that scene, the initial response to the film has been quite strong. Some viewers who have watched it up to the interval are already calling it a “blockbuster.” A few moments from the first half are getting special mention, including Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s backstory, the Modi oath scene, and a football sequence.
Goat Actor MODI JI's debut in DHURANDHAR 2 ??#Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/A9Z81pz5JKAlso Read
— ? (@adkeys22) March 18, 2026
Bigger scale, higher stakes
The film is a sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar and continues the story of Hamza. This time, he is on a risky undercover mission inside Pakistan, dealing with crime and politics. Along with action and espionage, the sequel also focuses more on emotions and character depth.
The film has been shot in India and Thailand and runs for about 229 minutes, making it one of the longer Indian films in recent times.
Strong advance booking
There’s already a lot of interest among audiences. Over 5 lakh tickets have been sold just for the paid previews, which is a strong sign ahead of its full release. All eyes are now on how it performs over the opening weekend.
Dhurandhar 2 star cast
The film features a big cast led by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. It also stars Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in important roles.
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