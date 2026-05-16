Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh-Rakesh Bedi starrer wins BIG in Pakistan? THIS proves fans turned film into viral sensation

Dhurandhar 2 in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh-starrer has been a massive hit in India. But its impact in Pakistan is even more indelible. Read on to know how.

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh-Rakesh Bedi starrer wins BIG in Pakistan? THIS proves fans turned film into sensation

Dhurandhar 2 has been creating history at the box office with its incredible run in theatres. The film saw packed shows for months. Amid massive fan celebrations, the film was successful in smashing several records across several regions. Viewers have also been lauding the film for its flawless direction, performances, music, action among many other things. Social media platforms too have been flooded with reactions, and fans theories. Amid strong international buzz, Dhurandhar 2 has become a blockbuster in Pakistan as well.

Even though Dhurandhar 2 was banned in the Middle East and several other countries due to its anti-Pakistan plot, it managed to create several box office records. Following its much-anticipated release on Netflix for international viewers, it became a hit in Pakistan. Even as critics call it a propaganda film, a Pakistani content creator has claimed that the streaming platform's servers crashed as soon as the film was released. Reason? Massive viewership.

Who is Maviya Umer Farooqui?

Maviya Umer Farooqui is Pakistani content creator who runs the Instagram page @kaam_wali_baat. He had put out a video showing Netflix allegedly crashing soon after Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 was shown in Pakistan. In the viral video, he says, "Dhurandhar released in Pakistan today itself, and the server crashed almost immediately. Pakistanis had been eagerly waiting for Netflix to drop the film at midnight so everyone could click and watch it together. That's the level of craze Dhurandhar has generated here. Whether the film shows the truth or not is a different matter, but people in Pakistan are curious to see how the movie has been made. Everyone already has an idea about Ranveer Singh's character. Whether such incidents actually happened in Lyari or not is a separate debate."

Dhurandhar 2 leaked in Pakistan after its release

As soon as the film had hit theatres on March 19, its pirated version was made available in Pakistan. This was mentioned by a few accounts on X too. Even though the film was banned in Pakistan due to its 'anti-Pakistan' stance, it was clear that the viewers couldn't miss the opportunity to watch it. A journalist, Khalid Mehmood Khalid, took to X and said, “Watching Dhurandhar 2 in Lahore."

For the unversed, ahead of the release of the sequel, Dhurandhar had become the most downloaded film across the border. According to IANS, Dhurandhar had successfully recorded at least 2 million illegal downloads within just two weeks since its ban. With this, it managed to surpass the piracy numbers of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Rajinikanth's 2.0.

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