Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer faces MAJOR setback ahead of release

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge will hit theatres on March 19, 2026. Referred to as one of the most-awaited films of the year, Dhurandhar 2's paid previews begin from March 18.

Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which features Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in key roles, has been referred to as one of the most-anticipated films of the year. The movie will officially be released on March 19, 2026. Ahead of the release, the makers had held a music launch event in Mumbai, which saw the presence of Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, and other singers of the film. Amid the massive love and adulation that the team received from fans during the recent event, a new update has surfaced, which many would interpret as a setback to the makers. Read on to know what we are talking about.

What is the new update on Dhurandhar 2?

According to the film’s certification report from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) that has surfaced online, an insight has been given into the changes that have been incorporated before the film is released. The report focuses on several edits which includes changes in sequences, and replacements. With this, the runtime of the film - featuring Ranveer Singh as the lead- has also been impacted.

According to the certification document, 4 out of 21 important changes were specifically suggested in relation to scenes that show massive violence. These include sequences of "smashing the eye,” “beheading and kicking,” “hitting the head with a cement block,” and “hitting the head with a hammer". All these have been modified. According to the report, the 24 seconds of a 'beheading and kicking' scene has also been deleted. These modifications amount to about 1.3 minutes. Hence, the Indian version will be lessened by six minutes.

How have fans reacted?

The censoring of the violent sequences and the sensitive content of Dhurandhar 2 has also been noticed by the fans. As expected, many have shown their disappointment over the extent of the cuts suggested and incorporated ahead of the release of the movie. One comment on X read, "CBFC watching Dhurandhar The Revenge: Violence bad, very bad... mute gaali, cut football scene" Censorship ka ultimate plot twist".

CBFC watching Dhurandhar The Revenge:

"Violence bad, very bad... mute gaali, cut football scene" Also CBFC: "But yeh 4-minute Modi ji style notebandi speech? masterpiece, bilkul mat chhedna ?" Censorship ka ultimate plot twist ? #Dhurandhar #CBFC pic.twitter.com/STMi9ckFhT — Adolf Modi (@Wiseyetpure) March 18, 2026

Another user posted, "#cbfc should be sent for some serious classes. After giving A rating to #Dhurandhar why should they force them to do last minute edit." Next post on X reads, "#CBFC Of Indian Cinema Tum BKL apna kaam chhod do tum Indian Cinema ko kabhi aage badhne nahi doge tum saale haar ek achchi film ka koi na koi achcha portion cut kar dete ho jaise tumne Dhurandhar 2 ke Sath Kiya". Another viewer demnanded money to be paid back. "I booked my tickets for #dhurandhar and it was for the whole 3hrs 55mins experience and now #CBFC has removed 6 mins from it. I want the money I paid back. Why even give it an "A" Certificate if you are gonna trim the movie."

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