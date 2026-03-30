Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer leaked on YouTube, director Aditya Dhar responds to VIRAL alerts

A pirated version of Dhurandhar 2 briefly appeared on YouTube. As expected, fans were quick to notice this. We tell you how director Aditya Dhar was informed and how he reacted to it.

Dhurandhar 2 is absolutely on fire at the Box Office. And clearly, fans can't get enough. Even as massive buzz continues on social media, cinema halls remain packed which goes on to prove that the film has been successful in striking a chord with the viewers across India and worldwide. In addition to shows that are selling out fast, viewers aren't thinking twice before watching the film multiple times over. Whether it’s the action sequences in Dhurandhar 2, or the stellar performances, or just the vibe this film exudes, every factor has worked in favour of the film.

Dhurandhar 2 leaked on YouTube

While Dhurandhar 2 continues to smash Box Office records, a channel uploaded a pirated version of Aditya Dhar's film. As soon as the 3 hour and 49 minutes long film was leaked online, netizens were quick in tagging director Aditya Dhar on social media, and asked him to report the act. They also requested YouTube to remove the upload.

How did netizens react?

One user posted on X, "@AdityaDharFilms @yamigautam Dhurandhar 2 has been uploaded on YouTube. Please raise a complaint on YouTube. I genuinely want this movie to cross 3000 crore minimum. I love the storytelling and cinematography so much. Cried on the last scene."

@AdityaDharFilms @yamigautam dhurandhar 2 has been uploaded on YouTube Please raise a complaint on YouTube... I genuinely want this movie to cross 3000 crore minimum

I love the storytelling and cinematography so much.

Cried on the last scene. YouTube channel name:-

A2z movie — Gunjan Mehta (@Gunjan_2706) March 30, 2026

Next post read, "@AdityaDharFilms Sir, please check YouTube; Dhurandhar 2 has been almost uploaded. Some jealous people are trying to affect the theatre run. Please remove it from YouTube. Bharat Mata ki Jai."

We leave you with more reactions on X

@AdityaDharFilms @yamigautam dhurandhar 2 has been uploaded on YouTube Please raise a complaint on YouTube... I genuinely want this movie to cross 3000 crore minimum

I love the storytelling and cinematography so much.

Cried on the last scene. YouTube channel name:-

A2z movie — Gunjan Mehta (@Gunjan_2706) March 30, 2026

@AdityaDharFilms Sir this is please check youtube there is dhurandhar 2 almost uploaded... Some blasted jealous of ur movie theatre still going full... please remove from YouTube.. check any other more i don't no.....? Bharat Mata ki Jai — pramod rajs (@RajsPramod24831) March 30, 2026

Within minutes, the video was quickly removed from the YouTube.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection so far

On day 12, Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's Dhurandhar 2 has been successful in getting closer to a landmark no Bollywood film has been able to achieved before, Yes, it is the Rs 900 crore mark at Indian Box Office. The film had earlier emerged as the biggest second weekend Hindi grosser. By the end of day 11, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 867 crore in India. With Rs 10 crore that was earned on day 12, the total now stands at Rs 877 crore and eyes Rs 900 crore.

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