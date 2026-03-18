Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's fans get big JOLT ahead of release?

Dhurandhar 2, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is set to release tomorrow. However, before its full-scale release, paid previews were organised in different parts of the country. But a major update has dampened fans' excitement.

While there was a lot of excitement among the fans about the film Dhurandhar 2, many people got a big shock just before the release. The film's screening has been cancelled in several parts of the country. Thousands of fans were disappointed by the cancellation of the show, especially on March 18. People were waiting for this film for a long time, but this news at the last moment spoiled the atmosphere a bit.

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