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Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's fans get big JOLT ahead of release?

Dhurandhar 2, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is set to release tomorrow. However, before its full-scale release, paid previews were organised in different parts of the country. But a major update has dampened fans' excitement.

By: Yashshvi Srivastava  |  Published: March 18, 2026 6:33 PM IST

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's fans get big JOLT ahead of release?
Dhurandhar 2

While there was a lot of excitement among the fans about the film Dhurandhar 2, many people got a big shock just before the release. The film's screening has been cancelled in several parts of the country. Thousands of fans were disappointed by the cancellation of the show, especially on March 18. People were waiting for this film for a long time, but this news at the last moment spoiled the atmosphere a bit.

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About the Author

Yashshvi Srivastava

As a passionate and creative entertainment content writer,Yashshvi Srivastava has gained almost 1 year of experience working for BollywoodLife (Zee News) and has been a consistent supplier of high-performing stories while attaining remarkable target results. Being a part of the entertainment industry she has got an opportunity to work with Bollywoo...Read More
Tags Bollywood Release Issues Dhurandhar 2 Previews Cancelled Dhurandhar 2 Review Dhurandhar Non Availability Issue Dhurandhar Tamil Shows Cancelled Ranveer Singh Film Delay Telangana Previews Cancelled