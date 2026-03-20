Dhurandhar 2: When will Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam versions of Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer release?

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge's Hindi version had hit the theatres on March 19. Read on to know when South dubbed versions will release.

Dhurandhar 2 was supposed to get a big, celebratory pan-India launch, but it turned into a bit of a mess. For the paid previews and regular shows of Dhurandhar: The Revenge were suddenly cancelled across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu on March 19. This has left several fans disappointed and many theatre owners are still trying to understand what went wrong. What has been the reason for this complex situation? KDM (Key Delivery Message) licences weren't delivered and the dubbed version went missing. Since the Hindi version of Dhurandhar 2 was finished, it was transferred to the theatres hours ahead of the premiere which was held on March 18.

When were South versions certified?

According to a report published in India Today, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu versions of Dhurandhar: The Revenge - featuring Ranveer Singh as the protagonist- were certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an A certificate on March 19. This is why the prints of these languages couldn't be sent on time. This further led to leading to cancellation of shows. The Kannada version too wasn't given a clearance.

When will Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam versions release?

The report further mentioned that the theatre owners in Chennai had earlier mentioned that the prints were expected to reach them by March 20. This meant, dubbed versions could begin in theatres from night shows March 21 onwards. Several chain have started opening tickets to dubbed versions from March 21. This would play an important role in increasing the movie's Box Office numbers.

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned worldwide on day 1?

Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a good start on March 18, and earned Rs 43 crore net domestically. Worldwide collection of paid previews stands at Rs 75 crore. This further enabled the film to cross Rs 100 crore gross mark on the day of the release. On March 19, the film's reach expanded in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. It earned another Rs 102 crore net domestic collections on March 19, and that further pushed the collection to Rs 145 crore net. Internationally too, the film witnessed a massive start and earned $7 million. Hence, its international collection stands at over $9 million. Dhurandhar 2 managed to earn Rs 240 crore gross worldwide on release day.

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