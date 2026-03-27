Dhurandhar 2 star Ranveer Singh recalls terrifying casting couch incident, reveals SHOCKING details; he asked ‘Just let me touch it’

Ranveer Singh has been making waves around the world with his film Dhurandhar. Recently, the actor shared the bitter experience of the early days of his career. Read on to know more.

Ranveer Singh is making waves with his film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film is doing great at the box office and continues to make headlines around the world. Meanwhile, an old interview of his has resurfaced, in which he shared a bitter experience of the early days of his career. In this interview, he said that the problem of the casting couch in the film industry is really present, and he himself has gone through it.

What did Ranveer Singh say about the casting couch incident?

In an interview with NDTV, Ranveer Singh revealed that when he was new and looking for work, he decided to meet a casting agent. He had thoroughly prepared his portfolio so that he could make a good impact at the front. He hoped that, looking at his work and experience, the agent would give him a chance. But when he met that agent, he showed no interest in looking at his portfolio. With this, Ranveer understood that the matter is something else and the intention of the agent is not right.

He further said that the agent clearly indicated that talent alone is not enough to get ahead in the industry, but it is also necessary to be smart and sexy. Ranveer said that the agent said things that were totally inappropriate, and personal demands were made on him. He tried to handle the situation and tried to avert the matter instead of denying it directly.

Ranveer Singh said that when he did not obey to the agent's words, the man slowly started changing his demands. First, he talked about inappropriate physical contact, then he started talking about just looking. But Ranveer stood by his decision and refused to compromise. Finally, he got up and left. The man's behaviour later turned out to be that of an angry or rejected person, he said.

Later, Ranveer also came to know that the same agent had similarly treated many other newcomers. The entire experience had left him shaken, but he did not compromise on his principles.

All about Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Talking about his film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the film is earning huge money at the box office. According to reports, the film has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide in just seven days. The film has also performed well in the Hindi market and has earned more than Rs 546 crore in the first week itself. The success of the film has once again put Ranveer Singh firmly in the top stars of the industry.

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