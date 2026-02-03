Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: Ranveer Singh unleashes his DARKEST avatar yet, film to release on...

The deeper examination of Ranveer Singh's character is anticipated to be one of the most significant narrative changes in Dhurandhar 2. The sequel is said to delve deeper into Hamza's true identity, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, since the first portion mostly concentrated on his secret mission in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: The official teaser of the much-awaited sequel to 2025's biggest hit, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has dropped today, February 3, at 12:12 pm. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now prepared to take centre stage. The poster for Dhurandhar 2 was formally released by the film's producers earlier in the day.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser out

The teaser shows Ranveer in a more fierce avatar fighting against the dreaded enemies. It looks intriguing and gives a glimpse of Hamza's real identity, Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The teaser also has glimpses of Arjun Rampal and Sunjay Dutt. It will be interesting to see if the movie will treat fans with a sight of Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Daikait.

What fans can expect from Dhurandhar 2?

Director Aditya Dhar set the tone for the future with the announcement of the poster. He shared the first glimpse and alluded to a darker and more violent chapter in the plot, implying that the sequel would increase the chaos and intensity even further.

He wrote, "Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai. Dhurandhar: The Revenge." The movie's actors have also hinted at a significant scale-up. The actress who portrayed Yalina in the first half, Sara Arjun, recently told NDTV that viewers should prepare for "much more" of what they previously appreciated. She believes that the sequel raises the stakes overall by expanding on action, emotion, and storyline. She alluded to the story becoming more complex while keeping the thrilling parts that made the first film so popular.

A deeper examination of Ranveer's character

