Dhurandhar 2 to have SPECIAL screening in Delhi? Check date, venue and other details

Ranveer Singh will return as Hamza, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in important roles.

The excitement is building among fans of Ranveer Singh as the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge draws closer. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which was a spy thriller and went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. Because of the huge success of the first movie, expectations for the sequel are very high, and fans are eager to see the duo work their magic on screen again.

Ranveer Singh returns as Hamza

Ranveer Singh will return as Hamza, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The film also stars R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in important roles. The trailer and songs have already created a lot of buzz, with many fans praising Ranveer’s intense and action-packed look in the film. Many are especially excited to see how Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s story continues. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19.

Dhurandhar 2 to have special screening in Delhi?

Before the official release, the film will also have a special screening in Delhi. It has been confirmed that the screening will take place during the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD), which will be held in the capital from March 25 to March 31, reported Filmibeat.

Meanwhile, the film is already making waves at the box office even before its release. Advance bookings have reportedly crossed ₹100 crore worldwide. In North America alone, presales have crossed $5 million, while advance bookings for the opening weekend — including premiere shows — have crossed ₹60 crore. With such strong early numbers, it will be interesting to see how the film performs and what records it might break once it hits theatres.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Dhurandhar 2 will compete at the box office. Talking about the same, Ustaad Bhagat Singh director Harish Shankar stated, "Aditya Dhar is a superior filmmaker. We are not really competing on a pan-India level. Also, the release date is not in my hands".

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