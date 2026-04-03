Dhurandhar 2 vs Dangal Box Office collection: Can Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller bridge Rs 600-700 crore gap without China release?

With a worldwide collection of over Rs 1450 crore in just 15 days, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has entered the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Will it be able to surpass Aamir Khan's Dangal?

Dhurandhar 2 vs Dangal Box Office collection: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has emerged as a big cinematic trend and not just a film at the box office. With a worldwide collection of Rs 1,492.17 crore in just 15 days, the film has entered the top 5 Indian films of all time. Now the question is whether this film will be able to overtake films like Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Pushpa 2: The Rule to become No. 1.

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Will Dhurandhar 2 become No. 1 in India?

Dhurandhar 2 has collected over Rs 1,000 crore in India gross. However, it still has to make a difference of around Rs 600 to Rs 700 crore to become No 1. And that is what makes this race so interesting. The competition between Dhurandhar 2 and Dangal exists because both films need to compete with international markets for their box office success. The competition between two parties extends beyond their data capabilities because it includes their strategic abilities and international market presence.

Does the lack of China's release affects Dhurandhar 2 collection?

The China release was a major contributor to Dangal's historic success, where the film raked in huge revenues. However, Dhurandhar 2 is yet to be released in China. In such a situation, achieving the same level for it can be challenging.

If the film gets a release in a big market like China, this gap can be reduced rapidly. At the moment, it will have to break records without that support.

All about Dhurandhar 2’s performance in North America

Dhurandhar 2 has also taken a strong start in North America. It grossed around $16.49 million on its opening day, making it the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film in that territory. With this pace, the film is expected to cross the Rs $20 million mark. This shows that the film is making a strong hold not only in India, but also in the international market.

What is Dhurandhar 2’s biggest challenge?

Dhurandhar 2 touched such figures in the first week itself, which usually takes several weeks for films to achieve. That's why the film is still under discussion. Despite the fast pace, the real challenge now is to stay in the long race. Whether this film will be able to continue earning at the same pace in the coming days will decide whether it will be able to become the biggest film of Indian cinema or not.

With big budgets, international releases, and strong content, it signals the beginning of a new era of Hindi cinema.

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