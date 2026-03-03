Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic overseas Box Office collection: Did Ranveer Singh's spy thriller sequel BEAT Yash's film?

With $33K in pre-sales, Dhurandhar 2 is leading ahead of Yash's Toxic in US advance bookings ahead of their March 19 overseas box office showdown.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic overseas Box Office collection: Even though the massive showdown on March 19 is still weeks away, the overseas box office has already started taking sides. Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have begun their first round of competition, with restricted US pre-sales carefully launching around the end of February. Dhurandhar 2 has the early advantage.

Dhurandhar 2 overseas advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the spy thriller sequel, which stars Ranveer Singh and is helmed by Aditya Dhar, has made $33,723 in advance sales in the US as of March 1. Trade data reveals that the movie has sold 1,953 tickets for 209 showings in 151 theaters. As release week draws near, it is anticipated that the number of shows will increase even further.

Dhurandhar's sequel hype soars after...

With over Rs 1300 crore in global revenue and $21 million in the US and Canada alone, the first installment had become a global phenomenon. Months before the first movie's release, the sequel, which was shot concurrently with the first, was divided into a second part. This approach appears to be paying off in terms of anticipation levels.

Dhurandhar beats Yash's Toxic in pre-sales

Yash's Toxic, on the other hand, has started on a much smaller scale abroad. The action movie, which was directed by Geetu Mohandas, has sold 189 tickets for its premiere screenings and launched 122 shows in 81 US theatres thus far, earning $3,665. Trade insiders note that the comparison is premature, though.

In North America, Toxic has not yet released its whole lineup of shows, but in the days ahead, screen numbers are probably going to increase dramatically. KGF: Chapter 2, Yash's most recent film, brought in somewhat less than $7 million in North America. Since then, his popularity across the country has only increased, making the competition on March 19 more uncertain.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic: Cast

With a large ensemble cast that includes Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, among others, Dhurandhar 2 carries on its espionage story against the setting of Lyari, Pakistan.

Yash is apparently playing many characters in Toxic, which promises a stylised, violent action spectacular. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth are also in the movie.

