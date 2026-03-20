Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's film gives tough competition to Pawan Kalyan-starrer

The Indian box office has witnessed one of the biggest clashes on March 19, 2026, as two big films hit the theatres on this day. One is Dhurandhar 2 and other is Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 1: The Indian box office has witnessed one of the biggest clashes on March 19, 2026, as two big films hit the theatres on this day. On the one hand, there is Dhurandhar 2, in which Ranveer Singh is in the lead role; on the other hand, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been released, in which Pawan Kalyan's powerful action avatar is seen. Fans are quite excited for both films. While on one hand, the film of the spy thriller genre created a huge buzz, the other film was successful in attracting the audience as a masala entertainer.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1

Talking about the box office trends of the first day, Dhurandhar 2 has made a tremendous hold from the beginning. According to reports, the film was released in more than 8,900 shows across the country, which is considered a huge number in itself. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film has collected around Rs 145.55 crore at the all-India level. The film is also getting a good response in South India. Being released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages, the film has garnered a wide audience and is seen crossing the Rs 50 crore mark at the South box office.

All about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar, who is known for big projects in the past as well. It is being reported that this film has surpassed the opening record of many big films on the first day itself. After overtaking films like Stree 2, Pathan, and Animal. The film is expected to touch even greater heights in the coming days.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection

On the other hand, Ustaad Bhagat Singh was also seen performing well on the first day. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film features Pawan Kalyan in the role of an honest and fearless police officer. The film was released on the occasion of Ugadi, which was expected to increase the number of viewers.

According to early reports, the film has collected around Rs 20 crore nett at the all-India level on the first day. At the same time, its gross collection in South India is expected to reach around Rs 31.50 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh

If we compare both films, then clearly Dhurandhar 2 has taken the lead in the first day's collection. The film's hold is also seen to be strong in a big market like South India, which is usually considered a challenging territory for Hindi films. Despite the good response to Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the film has lagged in terms of earnings.

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